O.J. Simpson believes Carole Baskin killed her second husband

Tiger King star Carole Baskin is at the center of the Tiger King documentary, despite the show being named after the owner of the great cat Carole Baskin.

In the documentary, Baskin addressed the rumors that she allegedly killed her husband and fed him with her tigers. The body of Don Lewis, Baskin's second husband, was never found.

Some viewers posted on social media, making comparisons between O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

O.J. he jumped on Twitter to discuss his thoughts on Baskin.

"I saw about six episodes of this show and I couldn't believe what I was watching," Simpson said in the video posted on Twitter. "One thing I will say is that I have no doubt that that lady's husband is tiger sashimi right now. I'm just saying."

Since the documentary aired, local police have been asking for new clues to Lewis's disappearance. She has since remarried.

Baskin released a statement denying any involvement in the disappearance of her late husband.

"As part of that, he has a segment dedicated to suggesting, with lies and innuendo from people who are not credible, that I had a role in my husband Don's disappearance 21 years ago," she said.