Nurses from Seton Medical Center plead for more PPE – Up News Info San Francisco

DALY CITY (KPIX 5) – Across the Bay Area, state, and nation, the request is the same from front-line nurses and healthcare workers – there is not enough personal protective equipment (PPE).

"One N95 per shift, a face shield for a role if you're lucky enough to use a role and a face shield, and it's your sole responsibility," Phoebe Minkler, an ICU nurse at Seton Medical Center told KPIX via FaceTime on Thursday.

"We are all exposed and I don't think we have what we need. We have the bare minimum of what we need. Things the CDC used to recommend, things that we were taught for years and years regarding infection control, to wear the same mask to go to Two different patient rooms probably would have disciplined me in the past. Now we are doing it because we have to ration everything we have. "

Seton President Anthony Armada says he is ordering supplies, but they are not going in.

"We are ordering enough PPE from our suppliers, which we are getting on average about 20 percent fill rate," said Armada. He acknowledges that rationing is happening; He says 15,000 N95 masks were delivered Thursday and the supply should last 25 days.

"The N95 right now is long shift protection – it's given to the nurse along with a surgical mask if they need it, and all of our front-line nurses have received face shields for added protection."

Dr. Michael Anderson, chief of UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, says the practice is the same across the UCSF system. "As I understand it, they get an N95 mask, so if it is dirty or dirty they will get a new one."

Typically, all PPE from a healthcare provider would be exchanged for each patient. Armada says it wants to return to that standard in Seton.

"So it has been. That is what happened when we were not in this pandemic and national shortage and as soon as the stock arrives from various providers in this country and out of this country, then we will clearly want to make sure we get back to our normal routine. make sure those PPE are used properly. "

Third year, Stanford medical student Kelly Zhang has been managing PPE units. "We started by asking some hospitals if we could get them PPE and now we are getting overwhelming requests," said Zhang.

Zhang and his classmates will perform another PPE this weekend, starting Friday, at 645 San Antonio Road in Mountain View from 10 a.m. at 3 p.m.