Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. says NBA pause helps heal his ankle

Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. said Thursday that the right ankle injury he suffered in Milwaukee on January 31 was "worse than he thought,quot; and that he was in pain when he returned after the Game of Play break. Stars.

Porter called the NBA hiatus a blessing in disguise for that. Once the NBA suspended his season more than three weeks ago, Porter, now back home in Columbia, Missouri, said he spent a lot of time at the gym working on his game. He said that free time has also allowed his ankle to heal properly.

Porter, who spent a season in Missouri, said he has a private gym that he can access whenever he wants.

"I've literally been to the gym as much as I've been to Denver, which has been really good," Porter said in Digital altitude show. "I feel like I really haven't lost much. And it's also been good for my ankle, because you know my ankle still hurt."

After awkwardly landing in the second half against the Bucks, Porter missed the next six Denver games that led to the All-Star break. When he returned to Oklahoma City on February 21, his minutes were sporadic before the NBA suspension.

"I am using this time as a benefit to me, resting that ankle," Porter said. “It was a pretty bad sprain, worse than I thought. It has been good to be able to recover my body and everything.

"Yes, I was playing a lot of pain," he added. Especially plant in it and cut. That was hard for me. I felt like I needed to play, obviously. "

In his downtime, he said he was preparing for the NBA 2K tournament to air Friday night on ESPN. Porter, a No. 12 seed, pulled No. 5 Devin Booker seed from the Phoenix Suns.

Booker is a notorious player, but Porter liked his chances.

"I'm naturally good at 2K," he said. "It's kind of weird. 2K, if you're good at real basketball, how does that translate."