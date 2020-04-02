Home Local News Northern Texans participate to make masks for healthcare workers, local organizations –...

Northern Texans participate to make masks for healthcare workers, local organizations – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Northern Texans participate to make masks for healthcare workers, local organizations - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
%MINIFYHTML80c5bc0c4d32c0d7ac7d70a40ad9728611% %MINIFYHTML80c5bc0c4d32c0d7ac7d70a40ad9728612%

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Local residents and businesses in North Texas are collaborating to make masks for healthcare workers and various organizations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hospitals across the country are having trouble filling orders for personal protective equipment, such as N95 masks.

%MINIFYHTML80c5bc0c4d32c0d7ac7d70a40ad9728613%%MINIFYHTML80c5bc0c4d32c0d7ac7d70a40ad9728614%

Today's Ones for Texas highlights a northern Texan who is making masks from home and a Fort Worth business that is mass-producing this kit for local organizations.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©