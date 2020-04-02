Nonprofit founder fears coronavirus will trigger public health crisis for immigrants – Up News Info Tampa

– As the United States responds to the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration has taken a series of steps to tighten immigration procedures, disrupt daily operations, and disrupt the lives of thousands.

Actions have ranged from postponing immigration hearings to pausing deportation flights to certain countries and suspending refugee admissions.

The administration also imposed travel restrictions on China, Iran and the European Union and restricted non-essential travel on land borders with Canada and Mexico.

The United States also rejects all illegal immigrants and asylum seekers at the northern and southern borders, returning them to their home countries. The Customs and Border Protection Service (CBP) confirmed on Monday that the policy would include unaccompanied minors.

But "everyone living in the US must be treated with the same dignity and care,quot; during the COVID-19 crisis, says Sayu Bhojwani, founder and president of New American Leaders, a nonprofit organization that recruits people of immigrant origin to run for elected office in the United States

Bhojwani shared his thoughts and concerns with Up News Info Local on Wednesday:

Up News Info Local: What are the biggest challenges for undocumented immigrants and refugees living in the United States right now?

Sayu Bhojwani: Like the rest of the United States, immigrants face challenges of job security and economic fragility. But this fear is amplified for undocumented immigrants and refugees: Access to services that can help them cope with financial and health difficulties may make them ineligible for citizenship or at risk of deportation. Not to mention rampant anti-Asian racism: There is so much that immigrants are dealing with right now, and the government's lack of compassion is daunting and dangerous.

Up News Info: What are your fears for this community as the number of coronavirus cases increases across the country?

SB: We are concerned about a disproportionate loss of life among immigrant communities. Immigrants represent a large part of health, services and sanitation services. They are risking their lives and fighting for our country without any of the benefits that others are receiving. Often, they do not have paid sick leave or adequate health benefits. The impact on families and their communities will be immeasurable, especially since many do not have the privilege of generational wealth or financial stability. Beyond the very real economic fears, we are also concerned with the mental and emotional health of living in this constant state of fear in a system that does not want to meet the basic needs of this community.

This is just another excuse for xenophobia and racism. The most humane thing is to create safe conditions in detention centers instead of sending people to dangerous environments. https://t.co/Ci2UiBTdJV – Sayu Bhojwani (@SayuBhojwani) March 23, 2020

Up News Info: How has the coronavirus pandemic affected potential immigrants and refugees who planned to seek asylum in the United States?

SB: I don't think we know yet the massive global impact this will have on immigration and refugees seeking asylum. Restricted movement and financial strain on people here can negatively affect families who are reunited in the short term and in the long term, the country's willingness to attract people.

Up News Info: How are immigrants and refugees doing in border detention centers right now?

SB: You can see it happening in the jails right now. They do not receive adequate medical attention in the best circumstances. I have visited a shelter that did not have adequate access to sanitation prior to the coronavirus, and this lack of access to soap, hand sanitizer, and personal space will surely lead to a public health crisis in our detention centers. Doctors from the Department of Homeland Security have warned Congress that the facilities pose "an imminent risk to the health and safety of detained immigrants,quot; and to the general public. We hear that ICE will not provide any information about COVID-19 to people housed in these facilities. There is a dangerous lack of transparency.

The upcoming coronavirus relief bill should protect DACA recipients and other immigrants, who are many of the essential workers (health workers, supermarket employees, child care specialists, and building cleaners) who work to combat COVID-19.https: //t.co / yt6xNo0Vrh – New American leaders (@NewAmericanLd) March 28, 2020

We need to demand government responses on how they plan to keep everyone safe at these facilities. It is inhumane for us to turn a blind eye to this.

Up News Info: Do you anticipate that fear of the virus continuing to enter the country will lead to even stricter laws for future undocumented immigrants and refugees?

SB: The Trump administration has done everything possible to make life difficult for immigrants and refugees to enter the country and stay here. Responses to the virus have no longer taken into account the most vulnerable and essential workers, and I think the administration will tighten the screws wherever they can harm the undocumented, leaving them out of the stimulus package, rejecting asylum seekers in the borders, penalizing those who have sought public services when they are undocumented or when they are permanent residents. I am also afraid they will use it to sow anti-immigrant discord, as they have already done with the Asian American community.

Up News Info: What would you like to see from the federal government to help?

SB: Everyone who lives in the US USA They must be treated with the same dignity and care. Anyone with a tax identification number should be able to receive the benefits of the stimulus. Allowing only those with Social Security numbers to receive them is taking money from immigrants to pay a financial ransom that they cannot benefit from.

More money must be allocated to states for translation and interpretation, and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 must be strictly enforced to ensure states comply with their mandate; Recipients of federal financial assistance are required to take reasonable steps to carry out their programs. , accessible services and activities for eligible people with limited English proficiency.