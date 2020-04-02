No race breaks until July 1 | Racing News

Show jumping races in Britain will remain on hold until July, the British Horse Racing Authority has announced.

The decision was made following an initial proposal from the National Federation of Trainers, with the aim of providing clarity to the jumping horse trainers and owners and helping them minimize any unnecessary expenses.

The decision was made in agreement with the Association of Race Horse Owners, the Association of Professional Riders and the Association of Racetracks.

The BHA has already said that the Race Resumption Group is working on detailed proposals for the resumption of races starting May 1, if possible, with accessories to be performed on the floor and behind closed doors to minimize the demands of the emergency services.

Return to racing is also likely to be staggered with a limited number of matches in the opening weeks, reflecting the likelihood of any relief from the Covid-19 situation, and the restrictions and pressures associated with medical services. , also occur progressively.

Since Flat racing generally enters its main season at this time of year, the focus in the early stages of a return to racing will be to provide opportunities for Flat's horse population.

A team led by BHA chief regulation officer Brant Dunshea, with representatives from across the industry, met on Wednesday to review the development plan for its resumption starting May 1.

The last meetings held in Britain before the closure due to the coronavirus pandemic were in Taunton and Wetherby on March 17.

Richard Wayman, director of operations for the BHA, said: "The decision to lose the jumping races until July was not something that was taken lightly and we are well aware of the impact this will have on many in our sport."

"We are working closely with the riders, the racetracks and the Levy Board to ensure that the sport is ready for a resumption of racing as soon as possible. Our planning is progressing well and it is important that we keep everyone informed as they develop to help them with their own decision making.

"The plan involves a gradual return to racing, as well as increasing the jumping program in late summer and early fall. With that in mind, we wanted to make sure that those who own or train jump horses have a clear idea of ​​how we are planning to proceed in the coming months.

"Additionally, we were interested in minimizing the risk of any unnecessary expense by confirming that there will be no jump racing before July 1. This will allow the horses to have breaks away from the training yards if the owners wish."

Cheltenham Festival winning coach Emma Lavelle, who is NTF president, said: "Having examined the opinion of jump coaches, we feel that a jump in jump racing until July 1 would bring clarity for owners, coaches and personal, and would allow immediate focus on flat runs that are already missing a significant chunk of their main season.

"There was a willingness to strike up a constructive conversation between the BHA and other stakeholders and flexibility to produce a program that would provide many opportunities for the summer jump population later in the year."

ROA Board Member and Racing Group Resumption Representative Charlie Parker said: "The decision to delay the resumption of jump racing until July 1 will help clarify those who expected to see their horses run. during the summer months. "

"By making this decision, owners and trainers can now plan with greater certainty, while knowing that it will be a gradual return and therefore opportunities for horses to run will be initially limited."

"The ROA will continue to work with the Race Resumption Group to ensure that, when possible, British races can restart a race program as soon as possible."

Dale Gibson, Executive Director (Racing) of the PJA, said: "The PJA, after consulting with the senior jump riders and our board via conference call, fully supports the plan for the jumping races to return in July. .

"Any change to the summer program presents new challenges for everyone involved, especially during these incredibly difficult times. We all must be willing to adapt and work collectively for the benefit of sport in general.

"This includes having an agreed plan for the initial resumption of the races, whenever possible, as long as we can do it safely both from a national perspective and from the point of view of the participants.

"We look forward to working closely with other stakeholders to produce a plan to get the races running again as soon as possible."