Nikki Bella tells Artem Chigvintsev that she no longer wants him to move

The premiere of the fifth season of Total fine It was full of drama.
Since Brie Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) crashing about having a second child to Nikki Bella being questioned about his relationship with Artem Chigvintsev“The last of which led to a heartbreaking (and uncomfortable) moment between the couple in a lingerie store.
It is here where the two sat down to have a serious conversation about whether or not they should continue with the decision they made at the beginning of the episode; that Artem will move to Phoenix and live with Nikki once her house is finished. But the surroundings, and the fact that Nikki was actually wearing lingerie, allowed Artem to realize almost immediately that Nikki was apparently trying to soften the blow that made her change her mind.
"Did you bring me to a lingerie store to ask if we're moving too fast?" Artem said after Nikki prompted him with that exact question.
"I get very excited, but then I don't think about the future part. Do you know what I mean?" Nikki replied. "Like, this is not playing house."
Nikki reflected on her thought process in a confessional interview, explaining that with everything going on in her head, she would prefer that she and Artem live in separate places.
After Artem seemed to partially accept Nikki's push to boost breaks, she asked him if this was how he really felt.
"I mean, do I feel like it's too soon? I don't know," he replied. "You never know until you try, I guess."
It became clear that Nikki was already determined, although, as she told Artem, they "didn't need to rush,quot; and were reminded that she already had a home. He even added that living in different states, Nikki in Arizona, Artem in California, could be a "real test,quot; for their relationship.
"It doesn't feel good because when I agree to something, I really think about it," Artem said in a confessional. "And I don't want to be in a position where I have to be, 'Oh, that's fine. Well, that's not happening now.' It's kind of like not playing around with feelings, but that's how it felt.
Nikki's decision seemed to be at least somewhat influenced by the concerns of her friends and twin sisters, who voiced earlier in the episode. Brie was particularly concerned that Artem was cut from Dancing with the stars He was forcing them to take the next step in their relationship.
"You can't help how fast you fall in love with someone. If the connection is there, it will be fast," Nikki said in a confessional after Brie asked her if she is moving in with Artem more for "convenience,quot; than love. "But when I constantly hear everyone telling me that I'm moving fast, and especially the ones I love and care so much about, he messes around a bit.
The disturbing conversation between Nikki and Artem was followed by an equally heartbreaking moment, in which Brie and Bryan apparently agreed that they did not want a second child. However, Bryan later revealed in a confessional that he was telling Brie "a half truth,quot;.
"I am the last man, Danielson, and I want a second baby," she said tearfully.
Meanwhile, Brie was also overwhelmed with emotion, just the opposite kind.
"That makes me feel so good. It makes me feel so relieved," she said. "I feel like this is going to strengthen our marriage."
Hopefully things will improve for both Bella sisters in the coming week. Total fine episode!
