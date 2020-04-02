Nikki Bella tells Artem Chigvintsev that she no longer wants him to move

The premiere of the fifth season of Total fine It was full of drama.

Since Brie Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) crashing about having a second child to Nikki Bella being questioned about his relationship with Artem Chigvintsev“The last of which led to a heartbreaking (and uncomfortable) moment between the couple in a lingerie store.

It is here where the two sat down to have a serious conversation about whether or not they should continue with the decision they made at the beginning of the episode; that Artem will move to Phoenix and live with Nikki once her house is finished. But the surroundings, and the fact that Nikki was actually wearing lingerie, allowed Artem to realize almost immediately that Nikki was apparently trying to soften the blow that made her change her mind.

"Did you bring me to a lingerie store to ask if we're moving too fast?" Artem said after Nikki prompted him with that exact question.

"I get very excited, but then I don't think about the future part. Do you know what I mean?" Nikki replied. "Like, this is not playing house."