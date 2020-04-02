Nikki Bella says she couldn't take Artem's name because she can't pronounce it

Nikki Bella is preparing to get married after a year of dating. Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki are engaged and the former professional wrestler is also expecting her first baby. However, Us magazine reported on Nikki's comments, in which she stated some of her reservations regarding her fiancé's name.

During an episode of Look with usBella and her 36-year-old twin sister Brie talked about their pregnancies and about Artem's last name, which Bella thinks is incredibly difficult to pronounce. Brie joked with Us Magazine that Nikki is still trying to figure out how to pronounce it.

She's not entirely sure if it will take his name anyway. The star claims she has joked with him on several occasions that it might be better if she took his last name instead, considering that it's easier to pronounce.

Nikki told Us magazine that the "future is feminine," anyway, adding that Artem was "very traditional," making it difficult to say whether he will be affected by a name change. Traditional or not, Bella claims that she loves her conservative and traditional values.

As previously reported, Bella and Artem revealed that they got engaged in France last year in November. About three days later, he discovered that she was pregnant. Coincidentally, his sister, Brie, was also pregnant.

Many social media users were surprised by the coincidental nature of the news, however, the Bella sisters publicly said that the pregnancy was not intentional at all. In any case, the news of the pregnancy shocked Nikki to the bottom, and she didn't tell anyone for several weeks because she wanted to make sure the pregnancy test was correct.

In another note, Bella states that she is concerned about how fans of Total fine will think of his character after the launch of this season Fine total. Nikki was in a relationship with John Cena before committing to Artem.

John's refusal to have children with Nikki is rumored to have played a pivotal role in the collapse of their relationship. Nikki has suggested that this was the cause of her breakup at the time of her wedding.



