Nicole Richie is here to introduce you to Nikki Fre $ h

Nicole Richie it is…Nikki Fre $ h?
Nikki Fre $ h, a new Quibi series, stars and is executive produced by Richie and follows his hip-hop alter ego with a passion for Mother Nature. According to Quibi, "his passions for Mother Earth and hip hop in his eponymous alter ego, Nikki Fre $ h. Nikki brings a new voice to wellness with a whole new style of music, dropping educational and socially conscious rhymes into the world,quot;.
In the series, Richie's character will interact with real-life awareness experts to learn how to best treat our bodies and our planet, and then take those tips and solutions to the extreme.
"The conscious trap is music for everyone. Teachers, rabbis, Virgos, but mostly mothers and gays," says Nikki in the following trailer.
Bill nye Y Lionel richie appear in the series.
"I am bringing a voice to our planet," says Nikki. "Plants, bees, species between species, well-being have a new voice; a black voice."
Click Play in the trailer to get a real sample of the series.
Michael Baum Y Carrie Franklin serve as executive producers with Richie, Lilly burns, Tony Hernandez Y Séamus Murphy-Mitchell. Music on the show is supervised by Joel Madden Y Benji Madden& # 39; s MDDN.
Nikki Fre $ h it's just one of many new shows to be released when Quibi premieres in April. The new streaming service is designed for mobile viewing on the go. Each episode of multiple series or "Chapter Movies,quot; is less than 10 minutes long. Liam Hemsworth, Darren Criss, Zac Efron, Sophie Turner, Chrissy Teigen and more everyone has projects on the new platform. Quibi launches on Monday, April 6.
