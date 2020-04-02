Nicole Richie is here to introduce you to Nikki Fre $ h

Nicole Richie it is…Nikki Fre $ h?

Nikki Fre $ h, a new Quibi series, stars and is executive produced by Richie and follows his hip-hop alter ego with a passion for Mother Nature. According to Quibi, "his passions for Mother Earth and hip hop in his eponymous alter ego, Nikki Fre $ h. Nikki brings a new voice to wellness with a whole new style of music, dropping educational and socially conscious rhymes into the world,quot;.

In the series, Richie's character will interact with real-life awareness experts to learn how to best treat our bodies and our planet, and then take those tips and solutions to the extreme.