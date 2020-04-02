Nicole Kidman joins the director of & # 39; Handmaid & # 39; s Tale & # 39; for a new TV series

WENN

It has been confirmed that the actress of & # 39; Big Little Lies & # 39; He will join forces with director Reed Morano for an upcoming television adaptation of Janelle Brown's 'Pretty Things' novel.

Nicole Kidman She has taken her fourth television series in two years as a producer and star of an upcoming author adaptation. Janelle Brownthe novel "Pretty Things"

The actress will join "The Maid's Tale"Director Reed Morano for the project, which revolves around the relationship of two very different women.

The series is part of Kidman's first deal with bosses at Amazon Studios and she will develop it under her Blossom Films poster.

The Oscar winner also has a role in the HBO miniseries. "Undoing"opposite Hugh grantand she has aligned "Nine perfect strangers"For Hulu. The show is based on a novel by Liane Moriarty, the woman behind Kidman's hit two-season HBO drama."Big Little Lies"