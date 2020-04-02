Nicole Kidman and Amazon will adapt Janelle Brown's "pretty things" – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML644078513140f21b213c4357f022c4d011% %MINIFYHTML644078513140f21b213c4357f022c4d012%

Amazon is developing an adaptation of the upcoming Janelle Brown thriller Pretty Things with Nicole Kidman as protagonist and producer and Reed Morano joined direct and executive production.

The transmitter is developing the project after winning the rights in a competitive situation with multiple bidders. It will be produced by the Kidman’s Blossom Films banner, which struck a first deal with Amazon in 2018.

It is the latest book adaptation in which Amazon and Kidman partner after Amazon Studios acquired the film rights to Samantha Downing. My lovely wife For him Big Little Lies star in February, as revealed by Deadline.

The book tells the story of two brilliant but damaged women trying to survive a game of deception and destruction. When a reluctant scammer befriends a wealthy "influencer" on the shores of Lake Tahoe, his latest contribution turns into a crude and treacherous game of long-awaited revenge.

Follow Nina, who once believed in the idea that her elegant liberal arts degree would lead her to a satisfying career. When that dream crashed, she resorted to stealing wealthy kids in Los Angeles alongside her cunning Irish boyfriend, Lachlan. Nina learned from the best: her mother was the original scammer, and she strove to give her daughter a decent childhood despite her rebellious life. But when her mother gets sick, Nina puts everything on the line to help her, even if it means running her boldest and most dangerous scam yet.

Meanwhile, Vanessa is a privileged young heiress who wanted to make her mark on the world. Instead, she becomes an Instagram influencer: she travels the world, receives free clothing and products, and poses for photos in exotic locations. But behind the coveted facade there is a life marked by tragedy. After a broken engagement, Vanessa retires to her family's sprawling mountain estate, Stonehaven: a mansion of dark secrets not only from Vanessa's past, but that of a lost and troubled girl named Nina. The paths of Nina, Vanessa and Lachlan collide here, on the cold shores of Lake Tahoe, where their intertwined lives give way to a winter of aspiration and desire, duplicity and revenge.

The book, to be published by Random House on April 21, 2020, is Brown's latest follow-up. Watch me disappear, all we ever wanted was everything, and this is where we live.

Janelle Brown is teamed up to adapt her novel and will also serve as an executive producer. Per Saari will also be executive producer on behalf of Blossom Films.

Blossom Films, founded by Kidman and Saari, participates in HBO Undoing, written by David E. Kelley and directed by Susanne Bier, who recently moved to fall, and is currently in development in an adaptation by Liane Moriarty Nine perfect strangers for Hulu Crime farm for HBO and an adaptation by Janice Lee Expats, with Lulu Wang attached to direct, for Amazon.

Morano, meanwhile, directed and ran the production of Hulu. The Maid's Taleand recently directed feature film The rhythm section, starring Blake Lively, Jude Law, and Sterling K. Brown. Then she will executive direct and produce The power for Amazon, a global ten-part thriller based on the Naomi Alderman novel, and will direct Sarah Lawrence's Stolen Children for Amazon and Blumhouse.

Kidman is represented by CAA, Media Talent Group and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Morano is represented by CAA and LBI Entertainment. Brown is represented by Susan Golomb at Writers House LLC, Brooke Ehrlich at Anonymous Content, and Alex Kohner at Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner Endlich & Gellman.