NFL sky judge concept gains support from Competition Committee, says former vice president of officials

The NFL Competition Committee is coming up with the idea of ​​a so-called "sky judge,quot; that could help prevent officials on the field from missing calls, says a former league vice president of arbitration.

Dean Blandino told the Toronto Sun on Wednesday that the committee, which unanimously opposed the concept last year, is studying two proposals this year that require an adviser to help with the administration of the game and point out arbitration errors. The Chargers and Ravens jointly made the proposals, according to the Sun report.

"I know that both (proposals) had support," Blandino told Sun. "There are advantages and disadvantages to having two proposals. The advantages are that you have two options and you are not only married to a single proposal."

"The downsides are that if you get two proposals and the owners are divided, some clubs like one and other clubs like the other, then it is harder to get enough support for either."

It is not known how many teams generally agree to add a sky judge. The Sun reported that team owners will vote on all of the rule proposals at their spring meetings on May 19 and 20 in California. Proposals need 24 out of 32 "yes,quot; votes to pass.

The nine-man Competition Committee, comprised of team owners, current and former team executives, and active head coaches, reviewed the proposals this week in a conference call that replaced a session at the league's annual meeting, which the NFL canceled due to coronavirus. (COVID-19 pandemic. One of the proposals reported by the Sun was very detailed. It requires the addition of a "Superior Technology Advisor to the Referee (STAR)", an "arbitration expert who has experience in the field as an officer of game ", according to the Sun.

Specifically, STAR would advise officials on the field on everything from game administration, to possession, out-of-bounds or goal line decisions, ball placement, where carriers are discarded. of the ball, face masks and rough calls, plus "any other information requested by the referee."

The last two spring soccer leagues, the American Football Alliance and the XFL, employed a sky judge. The person was stationed in the press box, monitored the game's action with the help of television broadcasts, conducted video reviews, alerted the referees to errors, and helped resolve other refereeing problems. The video reviews were televised live. Public reaction to the system was generally positive.