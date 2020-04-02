NFC West Betting preview: 49ers remain favorites, Cardinals odds make them an interesting dream

%MINIFYHTMLa09e1fa5bfa277a92d8c6e396a6d800211% %MINIFYHTMLa09e1fa5bfa277a92d8c6e396a6d800212%

The Cardinals made the cunning move of the offseason when they acquired DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans. Hopkins has been a first-team All-Pro receiver in each of the past three seasons, so it was surprising that the Cardinals only needed to give up David Johnson, an injury-prone second-round pick, and make a fourth round. collect swap to land it. His addition will immediately give Kyler Murray a true No. 1 receiver, and Hopkins has the potential to post even better numbers on Kliff Kingsbury's offense. Unlike last season, when Arizona was one of the longest shots on the board to win the Super Bowl and its division, the Cardinals have more than 700 odds to win the NFC West and more than 5000 odds to win the Super Bowl in 2020.

Cardinals preview

It was growth for Arizona in 2019. The Cardinals had a rookie quarterback and a rookie head coach at Murray and Kingsbury, but they managed to show some explosiveness and promise for the future with an offense that ended in the middle of the pack. in terms of yards and points.

Murray showed why he was chosen with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft despite being an undersized quarterback. He completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 3,722 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, averaging 6.9 yards per attempt even though Arizona played in the league's toughest division. Another year of development under Kingsbury should lead Murray to be even better in 2020, and he now has some real weapons in skill positions.

Hopkins is a marked improvement over what the Cardinals had last season. Timeless Larry Fitzgerald led the team by receiving 75 catches for 804 yards and four touchdowns, but the future Hall of Fame member can no longer be expected to be the No. 1 receiver at the age of 37. Christian Kirk could not also become a true difference maker, but both Fitzgerald and Kirk will benefit from Hopkins receiving most of the attention as Arizona's top receiver.

Also, it didn't take long for Kingsbury to realize that Johnson wouldn't work on his system. Kenyan Drake and Chase Edmonds finished the season as Arizona's top two running backs, and their agility is more in line with what Kingsbury likes to run in his modified Air Raid offense. Drake and Edmonds are likely to be better in 2020 with more time on this system.

The big concern for the Cardinals is in defense. Other than Chandler Jones and Patrick Peterson, there are no true game makers on this side of the ball. Budda Baker has shown some potential for safety, but the biggest problems are in the first seven. Terrell Suggs had the second highest number of sacks (5.5 sacks) despite being 37, and no player other than Jones finished with more than three sacks. Arizona allowed 4.4 YPC on the field, so the team hopes that free agent signings Jordan Phillips and De’Vondre Campbell can fix those problems.

NFC West Opponents

Despite being on an upward trajectory, Arizona is projected to finish at the bottom of the NFC West again as predicted. The Cardinals have the misfortune to play in a division that's full of talent, so their season-high win total stands at 7.5 wins.

San Francisco is the favorite to win the NFC West after nearly knocking out Kansas City in last year's Super Bowl. The 49ers still have an elite defense, a strong power play and a solid quarterback at Jimmy Garoppolo, so they are currently favored in their two games against the Cardinals next season.

Arizona will probably be more competitive against Seahawks and Rams. The Seahawks surprised many observers by making the playoffs and nearly winning the division over the 49ers last year, but they are destined to fall back to Earth in 2020. They ended the year with a differential of plus 7 points despite a 11-5 record, making them a prime candidate for regression.

The Rams have had to part ways with numerous game makers in the offseason. Todd Gurley and Clay Matthews were released, and the team couldn't afford to keep Dante Fowler Jr. and Cory Littleton after splurging so much on contracts in recent years. They were able to bring flyers to veterans like Leonard Floyd and A’Shawn Robinson to keep the defense formidable, but this team no longer looks like a monster.

2020 NFL win totals: NFC West

Fees courtesy of BetOnline

Arizona Cardinals

More than 7.5 (-120)

Less than 7.5 (+100)

Los Angeles Rams

More than 9 (+115)

Less than 9 (-135)

San Francisco 49ers

More than 10.5 (-105)

Less than 10.5 (-115)

Seattle Seahawks

More than 9 (-130)

Less than 9 (+110)

Odds of winning NFC West

Fees courtesy of BetOnline

San Francisco 49ers (-125)

Seattle Seahawks (+350)

Los Angeles Rams (+400)

Arizona Cardinals (+700)