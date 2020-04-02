NFC South betting preview: Santos the favorite, Tom Brady's Bucs have the best odds

When Tampa Bay signed Tom Brady for a two-year, $ 50 million contract on March 20, the odds of the Buccaneers winning the NFC South plummeted. Its acquisition has forecasters projecting Tampa to win nine games in 2020, and the Buccaneers' betting odds of winning the NFC South have been reduced to +200, just behind the favorite Saints (-125).

%MINIFYHTML5ed1e573295290333e3711c61b772a6311% %MINIFYHTML5ed1e573295290333e3711c61b772a6312%

In addition to trying to stop the Saints from winning their fourth straight division title, Brady will look to bring Tampa Bay to the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

MORE CHANCES IN THE NFL: GOTY | Futures | Win totals

Buccaneers preview

Tampa Bay had one of the best offenses in the NFL in 2020, and the Buccaneers should be even better with Brady at the helm. While Brady is 43 years old and clearly fell a little during the 2019 season, he is still an efficient quarterback and will not make as many mistakes as Jameis Winston made for the Buccaneers. Winston threw 30 interceptions in the NFL last season, but Brady has thrown no more than 12 interceptions in any season in the past decade.

Brady will also have real weapons to work in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have two Pro Bowl catchers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and have two solid tight ends in O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. Evans has been one of the best NFL scorers since joining the league, while Godwin emerged as an excellent complement last season. Howard is one of the few tight ends that can stretch the field, and Brate is one of the best threats in the red zone.

Even if Brady doesn't have the same arm strength as he did in the past, Bruce Arians will be able to come up with an effective scheme to use all of that talent in skill positions. Despite Winston's many mistakes, Tampa Bay was fourth in scoring offense (28.6 points per game) and third in total offense (397.9 yards per game) last season.

Defense also appears to be sharp. Shaq Barrett was marked as a franchise after an excellent season in which he led the NFL with 19.5 sacks, and Devin White appears to be one of the best young linebackers in the game. Ndamukong Suh and Vita Vea will make it difficult to run on this front seven, but the secondary has some issues that quarterbacks like Drew Brees and Matt Ryan could exploit.

Southern NFC opponents

The enemies of the Buccaneers' toughest division are expected to be the Saints. New Orleans is favored by 5.5 points over Tampa Bay in Big Easy, while the comeback game at Raymond James Stadium is projected as a pick ‘em. Drew Brees and Michael Thomas are the deadliest passing combination in the NFL, and the Saints are expected to be much better on defense with Sheldon Rankins and Marcus Davenport returning from injury to help prevent Cameron Jordan from seeing numerous double teams. Marshon Lattimore gives the Saints a close cornerback in a division with excellent receivers, making it hard to beat the Saints if Brees remains Brees.

Atlanta won six of its last eight games to close the regular season and went 4-2 in the division game in 2019. The Falcons added Todd Gurley and Hayden Hurst in free agency, and Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are one of the main receivers. tandems in the league. However, the big questions are about defense. Atlanta needs Keanu Neal and Deion Jones to stay healthy and play to their potential, and the Falcons hope Dante Fowler Jr. will continue to do their thing after being signed by the Rams.

Tampa Bay is favored by 6.5 points over Atlanta at home, and the Bucs are favorites on the ATL short route in their two games this season.

The Panthers are rebuilding in their first year under head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Carolina could be the worst team in the league after pitching Cam Newton in March, and this team's season win total has been set at just 5.5 games. As expected, the Buccaneers are 4.5-point road favorites against the Panthers and nearly double-digit favorites against Carolina in Tampa Bay.

2020 NFL Win Totals: NFC South

Fees courtesy of BetOnline

Atlanta Falcons

Over 7.5 (-125)

Less than 7.5 (+105)

Carolina Panthers

More than 5.5 (+100)

Less than 5.5 (-120)

New Orleans Saints

More than 10 (-140)

Less than 10 (+120)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

More than 9 (-125)

Less than 9 (+105)

Odds of winning NFC South

Fees courtesy of BetOnline

New Orleans Saints (-125)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+200)

Atlanta Falcons (+600)

Carolina Panthers (+1200)