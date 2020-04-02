New iPhone 12 leak may be bad news for Apple fans

The launch of the iPhone 12 may be delayed for a few months due to the coronavirus.

The iPhone 12 development process has been subject to delays due to travel restrictions to China.

Apple will make a decision on the iPhone 12 release date sometime next month.

Although Foxconn recently said it believes Apple's iPhone 12 will be ready in time for the usual launch in late summer, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal It conveys some fairly significant leaked internal information that suggests Apple is currently "struggling,quot; to avoid production delays. The problem essentially boils down to Apple's inability to send engineers to China due to travel restrictions stemming from the coronavirus. In addition to Trump's own travel ban, China announced last week its own travel ban that prevents non-Chinese citizens from entering the country.

Consequently, various iPhone development processes have been suspended or progressing at a much slower rate than usual.

Unable to travel to China, his US engineering team. USA He is using video calls to direct his Chinese colleagues through assembling the iPhone prototype at factories in Asia, people familiar with the matter said. The company previously conducted a test of that process in January.

A similar report last week said Apple engineers have been unable to meet face-to-face with vendors to help finalize various design elements for the iPhone 12 prototypes. Some of these meetings are currently on hold, and it stands to reason. Not all of them can be replaced with a video conference call.

Another problem Apple is dealing with involves how many components it must order from suppliers. Although Apple generally exercises masterful control over its supply chain, the economic consequences of the coronavirus have left everything in the air. The simple reality is that the demand for the iPhone 12, if we assume that it launches on time, could be incredibly weak. Especially with unemployment in the United States at its peak, the notion that people pay more than $ 1,000 for a new iPhone is simply at odds with the economic reality that many people are facing today.

Apple is currently in a lose-lose situation. If you don't place enough orders and demand is strong, the iPhone 12 will be subject to a potentially significant supply shortage. On the other hand, if Apple orders too many components, it could eat up Apple's bottom line.

Being stuck with additional modems or unsold 5G iPhones could reduce the rich profit margins that helped make Apple the first $ 1 trillion valued US company, said Mehdi Hosseini, an analyst at Susquehanna International Group.

According to reports, Apple will re-evaluate the iPhone 12 release date sometime next month. Although the iPhone 12 launch window remains unknown, there have been reports that Apple could delay the launch date until November. In the worst case, Apple could delay the launch of the iPhone 12 until 2021. As unlikely as it is, it is clear that Apple is dealing with a complex and rather unprecedented situation.

As the first iPhone to support 5G, the iPhone 12 was poised to inject a bit of life into iPhone sales that would otherwise be stagnant. However, from the way things look now, it's hard to imagine a scenario where iPhone sales do more than see a big drop throughout the year, and perhaps until 2021.

Image Source: Alex Tai / SOPA Images / Shutterstock