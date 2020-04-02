New Intel 5GHz chips and Nvidia RTX Super GPUs power the massive refresh cycle for gaming notebooks – BGR

Intel introduced a new version of its 10th generation processors, Comet Lake's H-series CPUs made for gaming laptops that reach up to 5.3GHz.

Nvidia introduced the new GeForce 2080 Super and 2070 SUPER for notebook computers, which will power several new gaming machines this spring.

Several gaming laptops, including Asus, Gigabyte, Lenovo, MSI, and Razer, have announced new hardware featuring the latest CPU and GPU updates.

If you were buying a powerful laptop that could meet both your work and gaming needs, especially now that you're working for your home, then you're in luck. Intel and Nvidia announced new components that helped laptop manufacturers create the most powerful gaming laptops ever. We're looking at Intel's 10th generation Comet Lake H chips bringing 5GHz chips to laptops, and Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 2080 Super and 2070 Super for laptops. In addition to that, several device manufacturers, including Asus, Gigabyte, Lenovo, MSI, and Razer, announced their own gaming laptops.

Intel's new processors will come in different variants, including Core i5, i7, and i9. The Core i5 boost up to 4.6GHz, while the best Core i9 model goes up to 5.3GHz (from the 2.3GHz base clock). Comet Lake's H-series chips have between four and eight cores, depending on the model, and a 45W TDP. They're not 10nm chips like other tenth-generation chips that Intel announced in recent months, but they will support Thunderbolt 3 speeds and Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity.

Joining Intel, Nvidia introduced its newest graphics processors, including RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070, but also the cheapest RTX 2060 GPU that will power gaming laptops priced under $ 1,000. The new GPUs are based on Nvidia's Turin architecture, which includes hardware RT cores to process ray tracing and AI in real time. In addition, Nvidia will also offer Max-Q settings for thin gaming laptops.

Image Source: Asus

Asus Zephyrus Duo 15 is one of the new laptops that will use the newest gaming components from Intel and Nvidia. On top of that, the computer comes with a second screen that sits between the keyboard and the 15.6-inch main screen. The secondary display measures 14.1 inches diagonally and can be raised at a 13-degree angle so you can see them both while playing. The Duo 15 will come in various configurations, starting at $ 2,999.99. Asus has also updated other game series, such as Zephyrus S17, S15, and M16; the ROG Strix Scar 15 and 17; and the ROG Strix G15 and G17. All of them will present the new Comet Lake H series H chips and new RTX Super GPUs.

Image Source: Gigabyte

Gigabyte also has three new Aorus gaming laptops, including the 15G, 17G, and 17X. They feature 240Hz displays and mechanical tabletop keyboards and more affordable price tags. They start at $ 1,699, $ 1,799, and $ 2,399, respectively, and will ship in mid-April. Creators looking to take advantage of Intel's most powerful 10th generation chips and Nvidia's Super GPU RTXs can look to Gigabyte's new Aero versions, which come in 15-inch and 17-inch versions starting at $ 1,599 and $ 1,699, respectively.

Image Source: Lenovo

Lenovo's new series of gaming laptops includes the Legion 5i and Legion 7i, which are the successors to the Legion Y540 and Y70. As with other Lenovo laptop lines, the company is opting for a simpler naming scheme for its products. Laptops come with RTX 2060 or RTX 2080 SUPER with Max-Q design graphics card and are compatible with Intel's new Core H-series chips. Prices start at $ 999 and $ 1,199, respectively.

Image Source: MSI

MSI also has three new laptops, including the GS66 Stealth, GE66 Raider, and Creator 17. The first two are gaming laptops with support for displays up to 300Hz and 99.9Wh batteries. Prices start at $ 1,599 and $ 1,799, respectively. The Creator 17 is made for professionals, and has a unique Mini-LED display that is likely to become the norm for many laptops in the future. The Creator 17th also starts at $ 1,799.

Image Source: Razer

Razer updated its Blade gaming lineup with the new Intel CPU, and the Nvidia GPU and buyers will be able to choose between Blade 15 versions in May. The base model starts at $ 1,600 and features a six-core Intel i7-10750H processor and a GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q GPU.

Image Source: Intel