NeNe Leakes accepts Eva Marcille's challenge to show her natural face and a new idea emerges: "Let's show our bodies!" – Porsha Williams and Marlo Hampton agree

The other day, it was revealed that Eva Marcille excited many of her fans when she shared a photo without makeup and called this a challenge for all her followers. NeNe Leakes accepted this challenge and jumped online to post a photo with a natural face.

But NeNe doesn't seem to want to stop here, and suggested that next time, they should show their bodies! Check out the post he shared on his social media account below.

"If you know me, you know I've ALWAYS been a skin girl @evamarcille Next time, let's show our bodies," NeNe wrote in her post.

Eva, Porsha Williams and Marlo Hampton were here for this new idea that NeNe had.

Someone said: ‘Ok, Nene Leakes! You look great! Shake them hating, until you reach the unemployment line & # 39; & # 39; and another follower posted this: 'Okay, cool face, you better give us that job! * two snapshots * ’

A commenter shadowed the NeNe post and said: & # 39; You are constantly embarrassing other women … that's not right … & # 39; and someone else defended her: 'If something is wrong with Nene saying that next time we are going to show our bodies, Eva was also wrong in saying that they should go without makeup and labeling Nene.

Another follower tried to explain what is happening here: "Eva said something about Nene using filters for her photos, so I think Nene said what she said."

Someone else got excited about NeNe's natural look and said: ne @neneleakes. Yes, come through the pretty natural face @evamarcille. Here you have shade. Box. & # 39;

One commenter wrote: ‘Shadowless, Eva challenged and tagged them all. Nene's skin looks amazing. "

Someone else posted this: "@nene leaves the most real housewife alive … you look so beautiful here … a lot of,quot; Trinidad and Tobago love and I hope you and your family are safe. "

What do you think of NeNe's makeup-free look?



