Neil deGrasse Tyson Looks at the Stars – From Comics, That is – Deadline

Sir Isaac Newton is said to have used his time at home during the 1655 pandemic to discover gravity and invent calculus. Fellow scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson took a different path today with his COVID-19 hub: He examined the improbabilities of DC and Marvel superheroes.

Today's deGrasse storm of tweets covered Superman, Thor, and the Hulk, among others. They are not strange to the television presenter and astrophysicist. In fact, Superman once visited him in his role as head of the Hayden Planetarium.

Here is a sample of what was explored:

In 1991, Marvel introduced a Thor’s Hammer swap card stating that Mjölnir was made from the Asgardian metal Uru, which weighed 42.3 pounds, but they did not specify where in the universe. That weight on the moon of Mars, Deimos, for example, corresponds to 140,000 pounds on Earth. pic.twitter.com/v984LzCJYr – Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 2, 2020

As a scientist, I lean towards the Avengers universe, if only because many of its superheroes started out as scientists, or derived their powers from genuinely fictional (rather than magical) scientific concepts. pic.twitter.com/eSdGhmU9Pq – Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 2, 2020

I don't want to brag, but Superman once visited my office at the Hayden Planetarium in Metropolis. When I met him, he was very kind to me and my staff. (Action Comics, Vol 2. No.14) pic.twitter.com/dNDnZua6mH – Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 2, 2020

If Bruce Banner retains his original mass when he expands to become the Hulk, then his body must become less dense. If so, in its Hulked state, it would have the density of a champagne cork. I'm just saying & # 39 ;. pic.twitter.com/XOielzut72 – Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 2, 2020