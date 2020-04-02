Nearly 5.2 million information on hotel guests engaged worldwide – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Marriott announced its second data breach in two years.

Names, addresses, and hotel account numbers are among the list of personal information that may have been hacked.

Marriott says it is still investigating, but does not believe credit card information has been included.

