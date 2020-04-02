Neal McDonough signs with Buchwald – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Actor, writer, and multi-script producer Neal McDonough has signed with Buchwald. He was previously with Paradigm.
McDonough currently stars in Robert Zemeckis' UFO drama series Blue Book Project for history and had a great arc in season 2 of Yellowstone for Paramount Plus, he recently reappeared on Netflix Altered carbon, DC's Legends of Tomorrow as super villain Damien Darhk, along with Syfy Van Helsingand from the USA USA Suits.
On the film side, McDonough currently stars The order airing on Amazon and most recently appeared on Paramount's hit feature Sonic the Hedgehog and in Game over, man! for Netflix
McDonough continues to be represented by attorney Stuart Rosenthal in Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson, and Christopher.
%MINIFYHTMLf9b91d1d4df7d0e41ab28515eaa5ef9f17%