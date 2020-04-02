Neal McDonough signs with Buchwald – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLf9b91d1d4df7d0e41ab28515eaa5ef9f11% %MINIFYHTMLf9b91d1d4df7d0e41ab28515eaa5ef9f12%

EXCLUSIVE: Actor, writer, and multi-script producer Neal McDonough has signed with Buchwald. He was previously with Paradigm.

McDonough currently stars in Robert Zemeckis' UFO drama series Blue Book Project for history and had a great arc in season 2 of Yellowstone for Paramount Plus, he recently reappeared on Netflix Altered carbon, DC's Legends of Tomorrow as super villain Damien Darhk, along with Syfy Van Helsingand from the USA USA Suits.

%MINIFYHTMLf9b91d1d4df7d0e41ab28515eaa5ef9f13% %MINIFYHTMLf9b91d1d4df7d0e41ab28515eaa5ef9f14%

On the film side, McDonough currently stars The order airing on Amazon and most recently appeared on Paramount's hit feature Sonic the Hedgehog and in Game over, man! for Netflix

%MINIFYHTMLf9b91d1d4df7d0e41ab28515eaa5ef9f15% %MINIFYHTMLf9b91d1d4df7d0e41ab28515eaa5ef9f16%

McDonough continues to be represented by attorney Stuart Rosenthal in Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson, and Christopher.