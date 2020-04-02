NBC Sets New End Dates As Seasons Shorten With Coronavirus Closure – Deadline

As with most networks, NBC has had to change the season ending dates for some series due to coronavirus-related production closings.

Several NBC series will end their seasons earlier than planned because they were unable to finish production on their orders. The list includes all Chicago dramas Law & Order: SVU, The The Blacklist Y New Amsterdam.

NBC



Mid season series Manifesto, Zoey's extraordinary playlist Y Will and grace They have not had to change their season ending dates as they had requests for shorter episodes and had completed filming prior to closing. Manifest will air its season on April 6, From Zoey will end on May 3 and Will and grace April 23th.

the Will and grace The retrospective now moves from 8:30 to 9:30 pm, immediately after the end of the series. Brooklyn nine nineThe season finale will air at 8:30 p.m. on April 23.

Indebted it will now end its first season on April 16; its final relocation is linked to the general reorganization of the scheme caused by the massive closure; as a mid-season entry Fran Drescher's comedy has everything in order.

Children's talent show Little Big Shots, presented by Melissa McCarthy, will air its season finale on May 24.

The following is a complete list of NBC's updated season ending dates.



Manifest

Final episode of the season: April 6



New Amsterdam

Season finale episode: April 14

Chicago Med

Season finale episode: April 15

Chicago Fire

Season finale episode: April 15

Chicago P.D.

Season finale episode: April 15

Indebted

Final episode of the season: April 16

Hypermarket

Season finale episode: April 23

Brooklyn nine nine

Season finale episode: April 23



Will and grace

End of series: April 23



Law and order: SVU

Season finale episode: April 23



Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Season finale episode: May 3

Good girls

Season finale episode: May 3

The blacklist

Season finale episode: May 15



Little Big Shots

Season finale episode: May 24