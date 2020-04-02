NASA could turn astronaut urine into lunar bases – BGR

Scientists say astronaut urine could be a vital ingredient in building structures on the Moon.

Urea, found in urine, can be used to help bind loose lunar material in more rigid ways, potentially opening the door to semi-permanent lunar "homes,quot; for NASA space travelers.

NASA could turn urine from astronauts into building material that could be used for any number of things, including makeshift houses, according to a new study. Building structures on the Moon will be important if we hope to establish a long-term presence there, but sending construction materials from Earth is terribly inefficient and would be an incredible investment that NASA simply cannot make.

The space agency is determined to send humans back to the lunar surface and wants to do so as soon as possible. The current plan is to have astronauts on the Moon by 2024, and while the current global health crisis threatens to delay much of NASA's ongoing work, that date still holds.

NASA's Artemis missions will send humans to the Moon in a slightly different way than the brave travelers on the Apollo missions experienced, but once they land, their targets will be many. One of the Artemis program's biggest challenges will be developing ways to use the Moon's own material, including collecting water from the lunar surface and using the loose material, called the lunar regolith, as a resource.

A new study suggests that the lunar regolith could become a viable building material when combined with something that astronauts will have plenty of; Human pee More specifically, urea, which is present at high levels within human urine, could be used as a chemical to make rigid structures of material readily available on the Moon's surface.

"Samples containing urea and naphthalene-based additives could be used to build a structure without any noticeable deformation," the researchers write in an article published in the Cleaner Production Journal. "The initial compressive strength of the urea samples was higher than for the other two samples containing superplasticizers, and continued to increase even after 8 freeze-thaw cycles."

Simply put, using urea from human urine to help bind loose lunar material worked wonderfully and could probably maintain its structural integrity even when the Moon freezes and thaws on a regular basis. This could make it useful for building short-term lunar shelters, which will be very important if NASA really plans for Artemis's missions to be the first step towards a more permanent human presence on the Moon.

The research is promising, but we still have a long way to go before NASA is ready to launch humans back to the Moon. The Mars 2020 mission continues on time despite the looming global health crisis, but it remains to be seen if the Artemis program will suffer delays as a result of significant downtime at many NASA facilities.

