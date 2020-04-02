Nancy Pelosi, Stephen Colbert Talk Truman, Accountability and "The Here and Now" – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML51bb1d8bad175ff3d8c81df8cb0c5a2211% %MINIFYHTML51bb1d8bad175ff3d8c81df8cb0c5a2212%

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi is the virtual guest of Stephen Colbert in his home edition of The Late Show, but the first clip of their discussion is anything but lighthearted. Take a look below.

The clip focuses on Pelosi's new bipartisan committee in the House of Representatives that will oversee the White House response to the coronavirus pandemic and how the administration handles the $ 2 billion aid package that Congress approved last week.

Colbert cites the Truman Committee of World War II, which held corporate leaders accountable for thwarting profits, and is cited on the front page of the United States Senate as "one of the most productive investigative committees in all history (of the Senate)". It was formed by the then Sen. Harry Truman nine months before the attack on Pearl Harbor.

"Can we do something like that?" asked the host with an uncharacteristically serious face.

Pelosi proceeded to give a short history lesson on that panel. "After World War I," said the veteran California Democrat, "there were something like 116 investigative committees to see how the money was spent and what went wrong or whatever. What (Truman) said was, "Instead of having 116 after the fact, I want one during the fact." And less than $ 1 million was spent to save $ 15 billion, and lives, which was their purpose. "

Pelosi went on to describe the House oversight panel that was created today amid the coronavirus crisis, using the Truman Committee as a model. "The way we move forward has to have transparency and accountability," he said, "any speculation and waste, fraud, abuse and everything in between, we want to be approached here and now."

Here's the clip: Note that the name of a certain White House citizen doesn't appear: