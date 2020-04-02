MTV's "The Challenge: Total Madness,quot;: Summary of Episode 1

%MINIFYHTMLd8a4f622bab94a7a7421d5bd7112a73911% %MINIFYHTMLd8a4f622bab94a7a7421d5bd7112a73912%

The first episode of any season of MTV's "The Challenge,quot; is approximately the same each season. Competitors arrive in sinister circumstances, they all mean mugs, T.J. welcomes them to the new season, they applaud, there is a daily competition, they run around the house, people get drunk / hooked, and a rookie is inevitably eliminated. Episode 1 of the 35th season ("Total Madness,quot;) also featured all of that, though there was a game-changing twist on the cast members at the end.

Host T.J. Lavin (who had a great night, as always) announced sternly: "I'm done with people skating. I'm done with people who go unnoticed. … This season, the only way to reach a final is to win an elimination."

This wasn't exactly shocking news for most viewers, as this twist had been widely reported, but it still highlighted a solid episode that laid the foundation for what appears to be an entertaining and competitive season.

"The Challenge: Total Madness,quot;: Summary of Episode 1

The episode begins with all the cast members in a helicopter at night. Everyone is silent and looking at each other in the dim red light of the plane. The helicopter lands, T.J. open the doors, everyone screams, and Bassment Jaxx's "Where’s Your Head At,quot; kicks into action. That song came out in 2001, so first day fans must have had memories of Susie, TimmyY The Miz, but unfortunately, the closest thing we have this season is Aneesa.

They all line up in a forest, Teej arrives in a tank (naturally), and tells them it is an individual game this season, although they will work in teams and pairs at all times. Then he announces that they are playing for $ 1 million and everyone is scared. It turns out that these professional reality shows competitors really like money. Who knows? T.J. He also says, several times, that this is the most dangerous season in history.TM.

DAILY COMPETITION: BATTLE LINES

As is usually the case in "The Challenge,quot;, the explanation of the daily composition looks a bit clearer. For this one, the competitors have to pull heavy barrels on a rope, then do a puzzle, then throw more barrels, then do a math problem, then carry some weight. Puzzle Y Math in the first draft? This is really the most dangerous seasonTM.

Oh, one more thing: T.J. and some other unidentified person (Dave Mirra? Jonny Moseley?) will drive tanks around the play area, and if they crush one of your barrels, you're out.

The boys prepare to start, but not before Nelson He does some push-ups because "this season, (he) will get into the game very differently. … It's time to get his hands dirty." I guess he meant that literally because his hands got dirty from doing push-ups. Kyle refers to NelsonPush-ups as a "jerk move,quot;, but, to be fair, he didn't listen NelsonThe little speech.

Crackpot have your eye on rookie Asaf (It is not our business who Crackpot however, he connects with her, as he noted during his fight with Nia in "Battle of the Exes 2,quot;), who begins his introduction with: "You probably know me from …" Let me stop you right there, Asaf GorenBecause we are not from anywhere, nor do we care where you have been.

The competition begins and everything is very confusing. The guys are throwing barrels on a rope 500 yards across a field, but as usual, we really can't say who's fine. Once T.J. and the other unidentified person starts the tanks (seriously, who the hell is driving that other tank?), the barrels are run over and the competitors begin to be eliminated.

The puzzle comes and goes (Cory I certainly hoped that I could just pick it up and run with it instead of solving it), and there is more barrel pulling. Rookie Fessy He explains that he was "twice a Division 1 American at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga." Well, a twice Division 1 FCS All American. A kind of key detail to leave out. Hey, there are a lot of great FCS players in the NFL, but, you know, he didn't exactly face ‘Bama and LSU every week. Fessy It also implies that he would be "playing on Sundays,quot; were it not for a CA joint injury in his senior year. Once again, he was a solid player at SoCon, but let's not pretend that Bill Belichick was negotiating to get him into the draft.

Anyway, Fessy He's doing fine, Connecticut destroy some Spanish words and Bear announces that he is the best in mathematics. Then go to this destructive brain, 67 + 54 – 53/2, and almost shit itself. Connecticut, FessyY Rogan they're the last guys left, and Rogan brings it home without a doubt Joss shed a tear (and her pants) as she watches.

The girls are next, and then Tori reminds us she's a great nerd by taking on some kind of rapper character and saying, "We're playing for a million muhf *** in & # 39; dollars, baby, yeah try to win my bank, woo," begins the competition. There's more jerking and tank driving (T.J. really likes to drive a tank), and Jenny jump to a great advantage.

She gets to her math problem, 82 + 28-52 / 2, and unlike Bear, she is ready. She explains, "Every night when I sit on the couch with my guinea pigs, I have my phone in my app, doing my equations. And I'm so glad I did this. This is the workout I needed to do last season. "

There's a lot to unpack on that date, so let's move on.

Jenny Y Dee they are the last two females. Jenny win … all thanks to that application of fourth degree equations. (Do you mean a calculator? Do they call calculators "apps,quot; in England? It doesn't matter.)

Jenny Y Rogan they are automatically in court. Bear it's hard to be the third option ("I'll take it. Just choose me, please. Can I do it?") without success. They choose Cory Joining them for no real reason (because he's "neutral,quot; and a "good competitor,quot;? Eh?), but considering it's a male elimination day, that's great news for him.

T.J. He explains that the chamber will vote on the first person to enter the elimination round, then the Court will make three nominations, question them, and finally choose the second competitor in the elimination round.

THE HOUSE DISCOVERING

All but Connecticut he runs to a door that they think will open to his living space. Instead, they are led through an underground series of bomb shelter corridors and more doors. They are going crazy. Things are almost too dangerous at this point. They finally find their home and, unlike some of the luxurious mansions they have stayed in in the past, the conditions are suboptimal.

Crackpot says, "This is a literal prison," confirming that she has never been to a prison.

So Jordan Y Connecticut stumble upon an oasis in this air raid shelter: an open cavernous room that has a full gym, pool, sprinter track, pool table, fully stocked kitchen, and probably a few other things. The production team has their best moment of the night playing DMX's "Party Up,quot; just like Jordan yells, "Look at this shit, baby," Connecticut He yells something unintelligible, and the rest of the cast pours into the room, blows up bottles and cannonballs in the pool.

We see our only rookie clip Jenn, who says that being in "The Amazing Race,quot; prepared her for "The Challenge,quot; because "you have to think about your feet,quot;. It's important pointing that Jenn It lasted an episode in "The Amazing Race,quot;, so if you play Challenge Daily Fantasy on FanDuel next week, go ahead and pick it for your team because it's insurance going into elimination.

Rookie Kaycee says he will shut up Mattie Lynn says she is overwhelmed and Melissa it's … also … there (I think).

Jenna informs us that she (Holy Spirit), Kailah (Son and Crackpot (Father) are the covenant of the Holy Trinity, which is somehow extremely blasphemous but exciting at the same time. Crackpot then he does something that our Creator would never do and makes the eyes of the room Asaf for what seems like an hour. Finally they kiss and Crackpotsomehow wakes up in AsafThe bed the next morning. Ashley summarizes it: "Crackpot It has a strange taste in men. Well, not really …Crackpot she just likes men. "(However, it's none of our business. None. Of. Our. Business.)

Kailah walk away Bear& # 39; Go ahead and announce that you are in a relationship and it's time to be more mature. So we know they will be connecting later this season.

ELIMINATION, VOTE AND QUESTION

All but the members of the Tribunal meet to vote. Bananas says a vet should start the process, then throw it away at Connecticut. Since we couldn't see the BananasOpening night toast this year Bananas Humor will have to do.

Connecticut and some others choose Jay, More selection AsafY Asaf pick up …Wes? Wes he gets mad because he grew a beard and was trying to stay low this season, and starts nagging unnecessarily AsafWhich is the opposite of what someone trying to stay low (even with a beard) would do. Wes calls it a "follower,quot;, leading to Asaf saying without words: "I'm not a fucking follower,quot;. I'm a leader. What's wrong? "

In a way, he's a leader because he's the first person voted in an elimination round this season. That is what happens, Asaf.

Cory, JennyY Rogan They try to figure out what other rookie should send. They are afraid of Fessy Due to their size (they certainly saw some great UT-Chattanooga games back in the day), and are afraid of Swaggy because they are afraid of Bayleigh, who has been speaking whenever he has the opportunity. Yes we understand Swaggy "s "ya man,quot;, but all that means is that people will vote for you because you won't shut up about it.

That leaves poor Jay, who seems like a good guy to know if you need grass, but necessarily a good guy for this competition. The Court chooses Kyle Y Wes link Jay in the interrogation room, which doesn't make any sense. All veterans have hard-to-break relationships, but you can still beat the rookies next to you, and an All-American tight end (FCS) like Fessy He is definitely someone you want on your side. Get two newbies to pledge their allegiance to "save,quot; you, and you could be cooking on gas. But, no, these three members of Mensa got a huge initial lead, and they're dealing with what is likely to be the weakest questioning of the season.

In between, we learn that Bananas Y Wes are joining this year. It is treated as a monumental moment in the history of the Challenge, but we noted that such a move would make sense in our Season 35 preview, so we're not surprised. Apparently, the rest of the house won't be either because they already suspect that something is happening when Bananas Y Wes hug. Again, how to "put low,quot; Wes. Either way, Jordan he's not too worried because why would he be?

PURGATORY (DISPOSAL COMPENSATION)

We get the mandatory slow motion launch walk to the disposal pit, which is called "Purgatory,quot; this season. Why not "The Asylum,quot; or "The Padded Room,quot; since the season name is "Total Madness,quot;? T.J. Explain that you are halfway between heaven (victory) and hell (defeat), hence purgatory. Of course, if Teej had studied his Catholic teachings a little more closely, he would know that if you are in purgatory, you are guaranteed to go to heaven, so you are not between heaven and hell (the story of Saint Stanislaus summarizes this). T.J. I should have asked the Holy Trinity for some clarification in this regard.

JoshAs if reading a reference card, tell us "so much madness,quot; will continue there throughout the season. At least he's not crying yet.

The Court chooses Jay by a 3-0 vote, and the world prepares to Asaf-vs.-Jay battle we definitely hoped for but don't care about yet.

The competition is called "Air Strike,quot;. Both competitors hang on trapeze-type bars with a large glass (or perhaps plastic) plate between them. They have to try to make the other person fall twice. It is a strange concept even by Challenge standards.

Jay He explains that because he is a climber, he has an advantage, which makes sense. Anyone else say that Asaf he's a dancer, so he has an advantage, which definitely doesn't make sense. Anyway, Jay says his plan is not to move around too much and leave Asaf get tired with kicks. The competition begins and Jay It immediately starts kicking.

Asaf However, he kicks harder and flexes his arms while hanging (which everyone points to as dumb). Pretty sure, Asaf falls first Front running Dee then suggests that you want to connect with Jay because he is exactly her type. Whereas it doesn't look anything RoganYour connection last season, I think we can all agree Dee it has a fairly flexible definition of "its type,quot;.

Both boys decide they are not going to move absolutely during the second heat, making it a horrible viewing experience. Where the hell is T.J. when you need it? Shoot some grenades up there or something. (The most dangerous season in historyTM my ass)

It should also be noted that this would have been difficult compensation for someone as big as FessySo vets really should have shot him right away. If he returns, so be it. You can only go after one person at a time. Play the odds. You might think that with all the Challenge experience in that room, they would realize that not all eliminations are Hall Brawl or Tug of War.

Asaf finally falls again, and Crackpot it is sad that her lover is leaving. She says that "it will slip into her DMs," but considering that it has already slipped into her pants, that probably doesn't need to be said. Also, it will probably connect with another person within 24-48 hours (beeswax, not ours).

Jay says it's stronger than it looks (maybe), and Asaf says he'll be back (probably not), and T.J. He becomes a college football coach and says he is handing out helmet stickers, the most important of which is a red skull. The red skull means you have won an elimination, and only people with a red skull sticker are in a position to execute "their end,quot; (as if Teej was out there setting up orange cones and lowering checkpoints).

Jay he takes this very literally, saying that he is the only person who can make it to the final right now. Great insight, Jay. I bet he's the type of man who says a player who hits a home run on opening day is "on his way to hitting 162 home runs."

The cast wonders aloud excitedly how this twist will change the game and whether they should want to enter Purgatory early. (Answer: probably).

What we learned

Like all producers of reality shows, the "The Challenge,quot; team likes to presage. Sometimes it is for the next one or two immediate episodes; sometimes it is for the whole season. Based on what we saw in Episode 1, two things seem clear:

Ashley I received a lot of love as a master relationship builder. He will try to build a rag alliance with people as his "protégé,quot; big T and other randos, and will eventually come face to face with the Holy Trinity. My money is in Ashley.

Too, "Sled"He's going to have a big blast with someone at some point, and I'm not sure he can back up all his bravado. I mean, Bayleigh gotten into it with Jay, the least threatening person still in the house. Imagine when faced with real heat.

For the boys, we might have received a hint that this might be a good season for Kyle for a moment grasshopper-master with Connecticut. the Bananas/ Wes It seems too obvious to work for the long haul, but until we look at the rest of their alliance and how they navigate the elimination turn, it's hard to say for sure.

We also learned that Rogan it has "go muscles,quot;, not "show muscles,quot;, the "easiest way to be sent home is by elimination,quot; (thanks, Kyle) Y Dee plans to be a true D (ee) -blocker when it comes to Rogan this season.

Next week, we'll see which female is sent to pack (probably Jenn) and how much more dangerous is the most dangerous season in historyTM can get.