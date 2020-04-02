More than the rugby league for Bradford Bulls captain and NHS worker Amy Hardcastle | Rugby League News

"There are not many houses near me, but I could hear the other people in the valley applauding, it was so emotional that I really cried. It was incredible."







Amy Hardcastle works as a health care assistant at Calderdale Royal Hospital

Jenna Brooks talks to Bradford Captain and NHS worker Amy Hardcastle about life on the front line of the Covid-19 outbreak …

I have often been amazed at who plays in the Women's Super League.

It's not a professional sport yet, and most of those involved happily juggle family time by playing, training several times a week, all while holding a full-time job.

Amy Hardcastle is one of those women.

She is the mother of nine-year-old Olivia, the captain of the Bradford Bulls, and is set to play in her third World Cup next year. The 31-year-old was also named to the team of the decade selected by the NRL, the only England player to be recognized.

Perhaps, however, at present, his most important job of all is his daily work.

With the aspirations of one day becoming a nurse, Hardcastle works at A,amp;E as a health care assistant at Royal Calderdale Hospital.

The past month in particular has been working tirelessly. She has been fighting an almighty battle. She has been battling the Covid-19 virus.

"When the weird case came, I thought 'this is fine' and I felt fine, but now that the number is increasing, we are much closer, it scares me," Hardcastle said.

"Am I safe? Am I taking care of myself? I have to go home, I have my friend here, my daughter. It is definitely scary to know that the person you are dealing with is a positive case.

"You are always doing hand hygiene, having to wear these paper masks all the time, some of the cubicles don't have doors, they just have paper curtains."

"It's scary, being in a mask all day, you end a shift and you really feel like someone is sitting on your chest, because you're breathing in confined air."

Amy Hardcastle in action for England at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup

Hardcastle is collecting three additional shifts a week, each of which can last 13.5 hours, and admits to noticing that more patients are arriving each day.

"Mentally preparing for what's to come has been difficult, but we're not close to how difficult it will be," Hardcastle said. "I think we are right at the beginning.

"You could receive a text message the night before, saying 'Can someone come because of an illness?' Just make sure you're available."

On March 26, the UK "applauded our caregivers,quot; as a way to show appreciation for all their hard work in the fight against the virus.

There are not many houses near me, but I could hear the other people in the valley applauding, it was so emotional that I really cried. It was incredible Amy Hardcastle

Hardcastle had just returned home from a long shift at Calderdale Royal Hospital when he heard the cheers.

"There are not many houses near me, but I could hear the other people in the valley applauding, it was so emotional that I really cried," Hardcastle said. "It was incredible."

I asked Amy if she had a message of advice for people around the world. She did.

"People need to appreciate what they have because they don't know what's around the corner," said Hardcastle.

"Listen to what the government says and respect other people because it could be you one day, it could be a family member. Stay home!"

On behalf of everyone, thank you Amy Hardcastle!