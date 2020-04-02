More than 250,000 Nissan vehicles recalled to replace Takata airbags – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – Nissan is recalling more than a quarter of a million SUVs, trucks and vans worldwide to replace potentially dangerous Takata airbag inflators.

Vehicles have air bags with volatile ammonium nitrate that can explode too hard and shoot shrapnel. But they do have a moisture-wicking chemical that was supposed to make them safe. US safety regulators USA They must determine if all inflators with the drying agent should be recalled.

%MINIFYHTMLf47582a1b95c48b73014e55fadeeee6613% %MINIFYHTMLf47582a1b95c48b73014e55fadeeee6614%

Nissan's recall covers certain Nissan NV cargo and passenger vans from 2012 to 2017, the Nissan Titan pickup from 2013 to 2015 and the Armada large SUV, and the 2011 and 2012 Infiniti QX56 SUV.

%MINIFYHTMLf47582a1b95c48b73014e55fadeeee6615% %MINIFYHTMLf47582a1b95c48b73014e55fadeeee6616%

Documents released Thursday by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. USA They say that Takata packed too much ammonium nitrate propellant while making the inflators.

Nissan will notify owners later this month, and dealers will replace the front driver airbag inflator with one manufactured by another company.

Takata had until the end of last year to demonstrate that the drying agent inflators were safe, or NHTSA had to order that they all be recalled. NHTSA has yet to make a decision. A message was left Thursday seeking comment from an NHTSA spokesperson.

So far, at least 25 people have died worldwide after being hit by shrapnel from Takata airbag inflators, and more than 300 have been injured.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.