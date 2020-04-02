More than 12,000 apply for NASA's next astronaut class – Latest news

NASA has received more than 12,000 requests from people showing their willingness to join their next class of Artemis Generation astronauts who will help the US space agency explore the Moon and Mars like never before.

The application for the newest class of astronauts opened on March 2 and closed on March 31, NASA said Wednesday, adding that requests were received from all US states. The USA, the District of Columbia and four US territories. USA

"We have entered a bold new era of space exploration with the Artemis program, and we are delighted to see so many incredible Americans joining us," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine in a statement.

"The next class of Artemis generation astronauts will help us explore more of the Moon than ever before and take us to the Red Planet," added Bridenstine.

However, the process is just beginning for the NASA Astronaut Selection Board, which will assess applicants' qualifications and invite the most qualified candidates to the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston for interviews and medical exams before doing a final selection.

NASA hopes to introduce the new astronaut candidates in the summer of 2021.

Once selected, astronaut candidates will go through approximately two years of initial skills training, such as spacewalks, robotics, and spacecraft systems, as well as expeditionary behavior skills, such as leadership, followers, and teamwork.

After completing training, the new astronauts could launch themselves into American rockets and spacecraft, developed for NASA's Commercial Crew Program, to live and work aboard the International Space Station, 250 miles above Earth.

There they will participate in experiments that benefit life at home and prepare NASA for the Moon and Mars.

This new class can also be launched aboard the powerful new rocket from NASA's Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft for Artemis missions to the Moon.

Beginning in 2024, NASA will send the first woman and the next man to the lunar surface and establish a sustainable lunar exploration by 2028. Gaining insights from new experiences on and around the Moon will prepare NASA to send the first humans to Mars in the 2030s.

The number of people who applied to be astronauts represents the second-highest number of applications NASA has received, second only to the record of 18,300 set by the most recent class of astronauts who graduated in January.

For this round of applications, NASA increased the education requirement for applicants from a bachelor's degree to a master's degree in a field of science, technology, mathematics, or engineering.

Furthermore, the application period was shortened from two months to one.

Since the 1960s, NASA has selected 350 people to train as astronauts for their increasingly challenging missions to explore space.

With 48 astronauts in the active astronaut corps, more will be needed to serve as a crew aboard spacecraft bound for multiple destinations and propel exploration forward as part of Artemis' missions and beyond.

