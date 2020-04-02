MN coronavirus: Up News Info Mid-Morning’s Special Edition ‘Now Hiring’ Show – Up News Info

Coronavirus: Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – In Minnesota and across the country, we are seeing record unemployment as the world faces the COVID-19 pandemic.
That's why we wanted to dedicate Thursday's mid-morning show to job seekers and address their employment questions / concerns.
A large roster of experts was available to help job seekers reinvent themselves on paper, as well as videoconferencing.
Watch the "Now Hiring,quot; special edition of Up News Info's morning show above.
Click here for more employment resources.