MN coronavirus: Up News Info Mid-Morning’s Special Edition ‘Now Hiring’ Show – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – In Minnesota and across the country, we are seeing record unemployment as the world faces the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's why we wanted to dedicate Thursday's mid-morning show to job seekers and address their employment questions / concerns.

A large roster of experts was available to help job seekers reinvent themselves on paper, as well as videoconferencing.

Watch the "Now Hiring,quot; special edition of Up News Info's morning show above.

Click here for more employment resources.