MLS lowers salaries for top executives and front office staff, says AP source

Major League Soccer plans to cut the salaries of some executives and front office staff while the season is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber and Deputy Commissioners Mark Abbott and Gary Stevenson will receive 20% pay cuts beginning April 16, the person said on condition of anonymity because the reductions were not publicly announced.

Other cuts would range from 20% to 10% for managers. Lower-paid employees, like entry-level employees, would see no reduction in wages. The cuts were first reported by Yahoo Sports.

MLS does not plan to suspend or fire staff at this time, although there is a hiring freeze. The league employs about 300 people at its New York headquarters.

The MLS move comes after the NBA cut wages for about 100 top executives by 20% while the season is on hold. The NHL is cutting the salaries of league employees by 25% starting next month. NASCAR officials will have a 25% pay cut, while all other employees will have their pay cut by 20%.

The MLS season was suspended on March 12 after the teams had played two games.

Philadelphia Union announced Wednesday that a player had tested positive for the new coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms.