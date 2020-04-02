MLB 2020 season plan rumored: three reactions

%MINIFYHTML937cca2c2d8682942163cd5114a229f711% %MINIFYHTML937cca2c2d8682942163cd5114a229f712%

MLB has been exploring ways to play as many games as possible in 2020 after losing part of the season to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). The extreme ideas have included a list of 140 games with many double games and playoffs that last until the end of the fall.

A much more modest idea came to the rumor stage on Wednesday. A source told Chicago sports radio host Matt Speigel that MLB is discussing a regular season of 100 games That would begin on July 1, not include the All-Star Game, and end with a November World Series at Dodger Stadium.

Implementation is not close because it is not yet known if there will be a season. The pandemic must decrease first, and there is no timetable for that.

Still, there was enough information in Spiegel's tweets to form three thoughts on the alleged proposal.

A 100-game season can produce a legitimate playoff field

Last season's ranking provides the orientation. As of July 25, all MLB clubs had played at least 100 games. The teams in the 10 playoff spots at the time were the Yankees, Twins, Astros, Indians and Athletics in the American League, and the Braves, Cubs, Dodgers, Nationals and Cardinals in the National League.

Eight of those teams made the playoffs; The only changes were the Rays who replaced the Indians in the American League and the Brewers who replaced the Cubs in the National League. The NL Central and wild card runs were tight and the Cardinals went from a wild card position to a division title, but the field remained 80 percent intact.

That is evidence that, if the need arises, a truncated regular season can decide the best teams almost as well as a list of 162 games, which many fans and media consider too long.

A split season should be avoided

The tweets did not mention such a setup, but it would be wise for baseball to learn from what happened in 1981.

That year, a mid-season player strike removed just over a third of the calendar. When play resumed in July, the pre-attack ranking was used to determine the winners of the "first half,quot; division and the post-attack ranking determined the winners of the "second half,quot; division.

That produced bad results. The Reds and Cardinals had the two best overall win percentages in the National League, but neither team made the playoffs expanded because they finished second in both halves. The proto-division series pitted the Phillies against the Expos and the Dodgers against the Astros.

In the American League, the Royals entered with an overall record of losses because they won the title of the second half West. They faced the Athletics in the Western Division Series, while the Yankees and Brewers met in the East.

A 50-50 split this year would roughly coincide with the breakdown of & # 39; 81. The current playoff format would help prevent inequalities such as those experienced by Cincinnati and St. Louis, but there is still a chance that a team with the best overall record in its league may have to play some kind of wild card game.

A neutral site World Series may not be necessary

Spiegel's tweeted report said the revised regular season would end Thursday, Oct. 15. If there are no changes to the playoff format (i.e. additional teams), the World Series would conclude in mid-November, or approximately two weeks later. usual. The report also says that moving the Series to LA is a way for MLB to compensate the city that loses an All-Star Game.

(In case you were wondering, Spiegel reported that the Dodgers would have to play "road,quot; games in this hypothetical fall classic in Anaheim or San Diego, barely neutral, if they succeeded).

Kneejerk's reaction to a series by Chavez Ravine is to say: "Duh, I can't play in mid-November in the north." Yes, a fall classic from the Twins-Cubs or White Sox-Rockies would be dangerous, but most eastern cities will not be arctic at the time. A better reason to go west would be that MLB wants to protect itself and its fans against the coronavirus's return to colder climates.

Since this is a breakdown of a hypothesis, let's conclude this by saying that MLB could, in theory, protect itself against the climate threat by playing a couple of Series games during the day. That's something baseball hit right in '81, when Games 4 and 5 started in the afternoon. . . Dodger Stadium.