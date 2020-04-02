Missing March Madness: How Christian Laettner's shot launched the Kentucky 90's dynasty

%MINIFYHTML665d7ebc6f99809865dcc3da38ecbcdc11% %MINIFYHTML665d7ebc6f99809865dcc3da38ecbcdc12%

The road to the 1996 Final Four passed through Newark Airport for Kentucky announcer Tom Leach. Upon landing there, he boarded a bus to Manhattan that took him to the Marriott Marquis, where the media covering the championship rounds would be located. She checked in, packed her bags in the room, and then went out to see what the Big Apple would offer to the biggest event in college basketball.

"I went out to Times Square, I looked on that big screen, and the first thing I see is that shot," Leach told Sporting News.

Yes, that shot.

Only four years had passed since his immortality at the time, but Christian Laettner's radical change in the 1992 Eastern Region final, which led Duke to a 104-103 overtime victory over Kentucky, already felt he had haunted Wildcats fans for an eternity. Kentucky has perhaps the game's most intensely passionate fan base, and many of its legions view that moment as one of the darkest in the show's history.

It was certainly terribly painful. Getting so close to the Final Four and disappearing was like Bucky Dent's homer, John Taylor's touchdown and Michael Jordan's jump over Bryon Russell rolled into a giant ball of agony for the special group of people who self-identified as "Big Blue." Nation. "

"They hate that game," current Kentucky coach John Calipari told Sporting News. "It's a combination that they can't stand Duke and how the game ended."

However, unlike the Red Sox, Bengals or Jazz, Kentucky was able to take that sports tragedy and immediately turn it into something extraordinary. The Wildcats dynasty of the 1990s, and somehow the success that lasts through the show to this day, launched that March night in Philadelphia nearly three decades ago.

Being in that game, playing at a level brilliant enough to bring one of the best varsity teams in history to the brink of existence, forcing the current national champion to conjure up a near miracle to advance, all of which did so much to revitalize Kentucky's dying brand as a winner could have. And he challenged the most talented players who would soon populate the show to accomplish what the 1992 team couldn't.

"Aside from the result at that particular time, it was an incredible learning experience," said Travis Ford, who played seven minutes against the Blue Devils but was the Wildcats' top scorer the following season. "I know what he did to me, Jamal Mashburn, Dale Brown, everyone who came back, incredibly motivated: 'Let's try to get back to that point; if we can get back to that point, we're going to make it to the last four. & # 39;

"It made us hungry and it took us all summer, all year long, and it took us to the Final Four."

For the next seven seasons after Duke's loss, Kentucky would win two national championships, play overtime in another national title game, finish one season in the national semifinals, and two more in the Elite Eight. His NCAA tournament record during that period was 28-5. No program in the past three decades has achieved such an increase. In modern college basketball, that's what we might call a dynasty.

When Rick Pitino accepted the job as head coach in 1989, Kentucky basketball had been imploded by an NCAA rules scandal that led to three years of probation, a two-year ban on television, and postseason appearances, massive recruiting restrictions and the ineligibility of two star players. : Chris Mills, who transferred to Arizona, and Eric Manuel, who was ejected from NCAA basketball. Center LeRon Ellis was not summoned, but decided he did not want to participate in the tournament ban and was transferred to Syracuse.

It is difficult to convey, all these years later, how devastating that punishment was for Kentucky and Big Blue Nation. Fans of a certain age still bitterly recall the Sports Illustrated cover titled "Kentucky Shame."

Duke's game didn't erase all of that. The memory lasts even now. However, it changed the direction of the story, as abruptly and gloriously as Rocky's "Gonna Fly Now,quot; training that runs through the streets of Philadelphia and his successful run up the stairs at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

"Our athletic director, CM Newton, was a former coach, really a statesman in the game, and he always had a great perspective, brought a wealth of experience and wisdom to any situation," Herb Sendek, then assistant principal, told SN from Pitino. .

"We can remember being in the locker room after the game, the boys were inconsolable, literally sobbing, crying. With the chance to be in the Final Four just a few years after the show went down on their knees, CM said:" In The Growth of any program, although painful, are necessary steps. And we have to go through this together to get to where we finally want to be. "

Evidence that there was still a lot of Kentucky left in Kentucky, even after the NCAA gave its justifiable body shots to the show, was present in the huge cheer from the Wildcats that finished .500 in the 1989-90 season, Pitino's first as head coach. In 2008, then Indiana coach Tom Crean told the Lexington Herald-Leader that it had been "one of the best stories of my time after college basketball."

The Wildcats finished 14-14 overall and 10-8 in a Southeast Conference that sent just three teams to the NCAA Tournament. They played just five games against ranked opponents and lost four of them. They only had eight scholarship players, but forwards Derrick Miller and Reggie Hanson averaged 35 combined points, and none of the top seven players missed a game due to injury or illness.

The fact that such meager accomplishments were met with such enthusiasm served as evidence of the enduring appeal of UK basketball, and of the power of Pitino's personality to shift the focus from what happened to the Wildcats under Eddie Sutton towards what was about to happen with Coach P in charge.

By the time the Wildcats arrived in Philadelphia, they had added the freshman Mashburn elite to the quartet of John Pelphrey, Deron Feldhaus, Sean Woods, and Richie Farmer. That group produced a 22-6 season in 1990-91, when they compiled a 14-4 SEC record but were denied the league title and barred from March Madness. In 1991-92, with Pelphrey, Woods, Feldhaus, and Farmer now in their third years, they compiled a 28-6 record that included a conference tournament championship and NCAA tournament wins over Old Dominion and the state of Iowa.

The Sweet 16 win over UMass had been a difficult task. The game remained in doubt until Calipari, who later coached the Minutemen, was called to commit a late technical foul, from the other side of the court, some 60 feet away, for allegedly violating the coaching chart rule while He was protesting the absence of a callback against the UK. (He insists, to this day, he did not go over the line).

This set up a game against No. 1 Duke, who had won the previous year's NCAA championship in large part by upsetting undefeated UNLV in the national semifinals before returning to almost all the essential players and beating the regular season. The Blue Devils lost just twice, by six combined points: once when point guard Bobby Hurley tried to play a broken foot against North Carolina, and then when he missed a visit to Wake Forest.

"I wonder how many Kentucky fans really thought they had a shot at winning that game," said Dick Gabriel, who was later a television presenter in Lexington and now hosts a sports talk show there. "It wasn't exactly Jamal and the Miracles, but compared to Duke's level of talent, this is how a lot of people were rocked."

"I found myself sitting on the bus with those guys in Baton Rouge and I remember that they were all talking longingly about the players who had dropped out of the program after they were caught by the NCAA. And they were listing the kids who would have been there." and how good the team would have been. And I said, 'Guys, you wouldn't be playing that many minutes'. And almost in unison, they said, "Yes, but we would win a championship." It's about earning more than anything. "

So they gave what Pitino demanded that season, and it was a lot, and it led them to that game against Duke. The game was played in primetime on CBS, the number one seed in the eastern region vs. number 2: the game's rising power against ancient, but damaged royalty.

"Kentucky had hit the lowest lows for a program that people here love so much," Leach said. "Go head-to-head with Duke: It was as small a chance as the 2-seed in a 1-seed matchup in the tournament."

And through 44 minutes, 57.9 seconds, Kentucky managed to be the best team. In a game that featured the All-American Christian Laettner hitting every shot he made (every jump shot, every layup, every free kick), point guard Hurley went through 10 assists and hit five triples and wing Grant Hill off the bench For Nearly triple-double, the Wildcats managed Mashburn's 28 points and 10 rebounds to a 103-102 lead with 2.1 seconds remaining on a hook shot running through Woods on Laettner's outstretched arm.

You know the rest.

"Having visited there and spent time with that group of older adults, it was a difficult loss," said Tony Delk, then a McDonald's All-American recruit who would become an All-American Wildcats. "It was such a miraculous shot that Sean Woods did and you thought, 'Wow, Kentucky is going to have a chance to go to the Final Four'. And suddenly, Christian Laettner hit the mark.

"Just looking at how those guys competed and the effort they put in made me feel like, 'Wow, I want to get us back to the promised land.'"

Without an NCAA tournament showing on television this year, CBS has broadcast archived broadcasts of classic March Madness games on the weekends; CBS Sports Network has done this for the week. There is no game more classic than Duke 104, Kentucky 103. Although it was not broadcast in high definition, it was essential for its inclusion in this initiative.

When it first aired on March 21, Ford began receiving text messages from friends, perhaps 100 of them. This was nothing new, just something current.

"People bring up the game all the time and usually the preface says, 'I hate to mention a bad topic' or something like that," he told SN Ford, now the Saint's head coach. Louis Billikens. "When they say what it is, I reply: No, I don't mind talking about it. It was one of the best college games ever."

"What I hated the most was those four older adults. John Pelphrey was my roommate and obviously someone I admired. The locker room was quiet before Coach Pitino came in, except for the crying. It was the worst feeling, but It was more for my roommate, more for the seniors. Yes, I was excited to maybe go to the Final Four, but it was his last game. And I knew what those seniors had meant for the show at the time. "

Pelphrey, Feldhaus, Woods and Farmer had been recruited in Kentucky when the NCAA investigation was just beginning to roast and remained on the show after the punishment was imposed. When Pitino arrived, they decided to stay even though that meant not playing in the postseason or on television until they were older adults. Three of the four were Kentuckians, and Woods was from the road in Indianapolis.

As unlikely as it seemed beforehand, the chance to advance to the Final Four seemed almost a certainty during the few minutes after Woods launched, through the wait time called by Mike Krzyzewski, until Laettner caught the pass and Feldhaus – and especially Pelphrey, aware of Pitino's warning not to commit fouls – stepped back and allowed him to shoot without opposition.

We now know the outcome, but when the Wildcats returned to Lexington, they were greeted and treated as if that shot had never existed. A substantial part of the supporters Ford called "the most loyal fans out there,quot; filled the Rupp Arena and witnessed a moment that none had expected: the retirements of the four seniors, who earned a lasting nickname like many of the show's top teams. .

"It was really about those older folks who stayed and helped build that bridge into those successful years just around the corner," Santa Clara's head coach now told SN Sendek. "When you think about it, with all the great players Kentucky had, you look up at the rafters and there's that space where you have the 'The Unforgettable' jerseys. Being able to do that at the same time shows Coach Newton's kind of leadership and Coach Pitino have done it. Those guys really felt the situation. "

–

With 104-103 firmly established on the scoreboard, never to change, Krzyzewski did his best to stop by the Kentucky broadcast station. Coach K knew it was the final radio broadcast for Cawood Ledford and congratulated the legendary UK voice on their magnificent career. Coach K noted how much he and his staff were sympathetic to the Wildcats players because "they were absolutely sensational. It was one of the best college basketball games, perhaps the best I have been associated with."

It was a sporty gesture, but a residue of that game that night is an almost universal feud among Kentucky fans for Duke. Laettner is hated not only for taking the shot, but for stepping on the chest of UK freshman Aminu Timberlake late in regulation, and more than anything for not being kicked out as a result of that offense. A technical foul was issued, but he stayed in the game to make you know what.

"It certainly didn't enhance Christian Laettner's image to do a trick like that."

-Vern Lundquist @CBS

1992 regional final

Kentucky vs Duke pic.twitter.com/vOJBIbHOmK – Steve Finamore (@CoachFinamore) March 21, 2020

"To this day, Krzyzewski is Darth Vader," said Gabriel. "And Laettner is Darth Jr."

However, the rest of the 1990s in NCAA basketball belonged to the Kentucky Wildcats. Not exclusively, of course. Arkansas had its consecutive Four Fours and its national championships, Duke made the Final Four in 1994 and 1999, UCLA returned to the top of the ladder for his most recent title, and Tom Izzo of Michigan State began to build power in the state. from Michigan.

When Delk was a freshman in 1992-93, the Wildcats stormed the Final Four by an average margin of 31 points, remember what Ford said about the motivation to become fired up by the loss of Duke, but they fell there. for just three points. , in overtime, to the Michigan Fab Five.

"When we got back, the front desk, those people were grateful that they went that far, and I said, 'Wow, what if we won a championship?'" Delk, who runs basketball camps and said, Serves as a study analyst. for coverage of Turner's NCAA Tournament. "If they're going crazy going to the Final Four and losing, what if we go back and win a championship?"

He would discover the answer in his senior year, when he was named the most prominent player in the Final Four and scored 44 combined points in wins over Massachusetts (Calipari, again) and Syracuse. The following season, the Wildcats survived their game, and that of their senior teammates, Walter McCarty and Mark Pope, as well as a mid-season injury to star guard Derek Anderson, and came into the title game again, but lost in overtime against Arizona.

What started that long-ago night in Philadelphia even survived a manager change, when Pitino left after those consecutive appearances in the title game in 1996 and 1997 to accept a life-changing bucket of Boston Celtics money. . He was replaced by Tubby Smith, who was in charge of the 1998 national championship and nine wins in his first 10 games of the NCAA Tournament.

From 1993 to 1999, 15 players who would play in the NBA wore the Kentucky uniform. A dozen of them were first-round picks.

"I think what probably happened next may have lessened the impact over time of the Duke game. It probably happened even then," said Leach, now the voice of the Wildcats. "I have heard some of the players who played in the game talk about this, and there is a percentage of fans who feel this way, who are in a game that many consider the best game of all time, both teams play at such a high level — there is some pride that comes with that, just for having participated in the game.

"Obviously, it's better to be on the winning end."