‘Missing In Action’: United Nations struggles in the fight against the coronavirus

The United Nations leader called the coronavirus pandemic the most challenging crisis since the organization's founding after World War II. But the Security Council, its most powerful arm, has been visibly silent.
Secretary-General António Guterres has called for a unified global response, as many nations turn inward and seal each other in an effort to contain the virus. It has also called for all armed conflicts to stop so that nations can focus on the crisis.
But without the support of the 15-member Security Council, the only UN body empowered to authorize military and economic coercion to back up its demands, Mr. Guterres' calls have been largely ignored. In Syria, Yemen, Libya, Afghanistan, Mali and Colombia, among other critical points, the fight continues unabated. North Korea, which claims to have no coronavirus infections, launched two short-range missiles in recent days, its fourth weapons test in a month.
And there is little immediate indication that the situation will change, causing alarm and frustration among rights groups and foreign policy experts who say the United Nations is not fulfilling its outsized role as the pandemic continues across the world.
Diplomats, former UN officials and civil rights groups say the Council's inaction reflected a bitter confrontation between two of its five permanent veto members, China and the United States, over the origin of the pandemic.
China, where the coronavirus was first discovered in the central city of Wuhan, does not want to be held guilty, even though Beijing has been accused of punish whistleblowers and suppress information about the outbreak. The United States, which was also slow to respond to the spread of the contagion, has insisted that China recognize responsibility.
President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have repeatedly called the coronavirus the "Wuhan virus,quot; and the "Chinese virus," which critics say is stigmatizing, xenophobic, and racist.
"The Council has sent a signal of chaotic disunity, which I think is resonating quite a bit," said Richard Gowan, a former UN consultant and now director of the United Nations at the International Crisis Group, an organization that seeks to prevent deadly conflicts. "The damage is already done."
"We are in a situation widely recognized as our most pressing security problem, with a large part of the world's population locked up, and the Security Council is incapable of doing anything," he said.
The most immediate and important step the Council could take would be a declaration that the coronavirus poses a threat to peace and security, as it did. Six years ago during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa. Such a designation, which carries the force of international law, would signal the Council's collective determination to defeat the pandemic and place much greater weight on Mr. Guterres' requests.
Staying paralyzed by the coronavirus is "puzzling in many ways," said Carrie Booth Walling, professor of political science at Albion College and author of "All Necessary Actions: The United Nations and Humanitarian Intervention."
"It is an obvious omission not to have the UN speak with one voice," he said.
Tunisia, one of the 10 non-permanent members of the Council, was underway on Wednesday night to draft a resolution that, without blaming the virus, would support Mr. Guterres's call for a global ceasefire and described the pandemic as " a threat to humanity and to international peace and security, "diplomats who had seen the draft said.
However, it was not clear when or even if the draft in its current form would be put to a vote by the Council, which has not convened a meeting at United Nations headquarters in New York for three weeks to minimize the risk of spread of the coronavirus. . Instead, Council members have been working via videoconference, phone and email, making it difficult for the kind of person-to-person contact that shapes international diplomacy.
Some political analysts have argued that the Trump administration, which has belittled the United Nations in the past and has given up on UN-backed deals, including the Paris climate deal and the nuclear deal with Iran, has further complicated the challenge. of a unified global response to the coronavirus crisis.
"The US Government, Reflecting Trump's Triumph disdain for multilateral cooperation and acceptance of the disease's denialism has shown no appetite to take on its historic leadership role, "wrote Rob Berschinski, a former State Department official in the Obama administration, in a comment posted on last week by Just Security.
The pandemic has killed more than 46,000 people and has sickened more than 930,000 in 180 countries and territories since the end of December. But until recently, the Trump administration had dismissed the outbreak as a non-issue and even a political hoax. Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has since hit the United States more than any other country.
The pandemic also emerged in the context of increasing authoritarianism and isolationism around the world, and the rejection of international cooperation between stubborn leaders, from Brazil and Hungary to the Philippines. Fears are widespread that it could devastate the African continent and populations in conflict zones in the Middle East and elsewhere.
Mr. Gowan and other United Nations experts said there was still much that the 193-member organization could do to play a leading role in containing the pandemic through its extensive network of humanitarian aid. They noted that the World Health Organization, an arm of the United Nations that was criticized for its initial response to the Ebola crisis, had been much more diligent in assessing the threat of the coronavirus. Overall, they praised Mr. Guterres for what they recognized was a difficult job.
But Mr. Guterres has no coercive power beyond his position as secretary general. It has also tried to avoid offending countries that are among the UN's biggest financial benefactors, especially the United States and China.
"It is a delicate dance when you are the secretary general," Booth said. “You represent everyone. You represent the UN statute. You are also elected by the Security Council. It is a difficult business to know how hard it is to push and when to pull and do things well. "
For his part, Mr. Guterres has increasingly pressured the urgency of not only fighting the pandemic, but also addressing the social and economic disruptions it is causing among the poorest countries. In announcing a new UN report on the devastating global impact of Covid-19 on Tuesday, he also seemed to recognize that the United Nations should be doing much more, framing it as a "call to action,quot; for developed member states to help the less fortunate.
“The world faces unprecedented trial. And this is the moment of truth, "he said.
Guterres also acknowledged that his pleas for a global ceasefire, which he made more than a week ago, had not been met. "Many of the parties to conflicts in different parts of the world have said they were ready to accept it," he told reporters at an online news conference. "But there is a big difference between being ready to accept it and implementing it on the ground."
Jean-Marie Guehenno, a French diplomat who is a member of the Brookings Institution's Foreign Policy Program and a former under-secretary-general for peacekeeping operations at the United Nations, said it was premature to judge the organization's response as a failure.
It was not surprising, Guehenno said, that nations confronted with a new and mysterious contagion take care of themselves initially. "In an emergency, you first think of your family," he said. "That is what is happening around the world."
It was consoled by the reaction in the European Union, where the member states that Initially they acted independently, now they are beginning to help each other. “You see more solidarity, people transported from one country to another. You see masks and equipment shipped, you see coordinated purchases, not in the first hour, but in the second hour, "he said.
"I hope they see the same kind of evolution at the United Nations."