‘Missing In Action’: United Nations struggles in the fight against the coronavirus

Some political analysts have argued that the Trump administration, which has belittled the United Nations in the past and has given up on UN-backed deals, including the Paris climate deal and the nuclear deal with Iran, has further complicated the challenge. of a unified global response to the coronavirus crisis.

"The US Government, Reflecting Trump's Triumph disdain for multilateral cooperation and acceptance of the disease's denialism has shown no appetite to take on its historic leadership role, "wrote Rob Berschinski, a former State Department official in the Obama administration, in a comment posted on last week by Just Security.

The pandemic has killed more than 46,000 people and has sickened more than 930,000 in 180 countries and territories since the end of December. But until recently, the Trump administration had dismissed the outbreak as a non-issue and even a political hoax. Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has since hit the United States more than any other country.

The pandemic also emerged in the context of increasing authoritarianism and isolationism around the world, and the rejection of international cooperation between stubborn leaders, from Brazil and Hungary to the Philippines. Fears are widespread that it could devastate the African continent and populations in conflict zones in the Middle East and elsewhere.

Mr. Gowan and other United Nations experts said there was still much that the 193-member organization could do to play a leading role in containing the pandemic through its extensive network of humanitarian aid. They noted that the World Health Organization, an arm of the United Nations that was criticized for its initial response to the Ebola crisis, had been much more diligent in assessing the threat of the coronavirus. Overall, they praised Mr. Guterres for what they recognized was a difficult job.

But Mr. Guterres has no coercive power beyond his position as secretary general. It has also tried to avoid offending countries that are among the UN's biggest financial benefactors, especially the United States and China.

"It is a delicate dance when you are the secretary general," Booth said. “You represent everyone. You represent the UN statute. You are also elected by the Security Council. It is a difficult business to know how hard it is to push and when to pull and do things well. "