Minnesota weather: April winter storm bringing heavy snow in the northwest, icy roads to much of the state – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info ​​/ AP) – A powerful spring storm is generating winter weather conditions in northwestern Minnesota and the Dakotas, with record snowfall and strong winds.

According to Up News Info meteorologist Chris Shaffer, four to 8 inches of heavy, wet snow are expected late Thursday and Friday night in western and northwestern Minnesota.

Cities like Alexandria, St. Cloud, and Paynesville will likely receive freezing rain and drizzle all night, causing concerns on the way.

The twin cities will mostly see rain during this event, but there is an opportunity to try freezing rain on Friday morning.

On Friday it will feel uncomfortable, with the combination of strong winds and temperatures in the 30s.

Western Minnesotan cities like Willmar, Marshall, Detroit Lakes, Alexandria will also face freezing rain on Saturday morning, which could also lead to problems like frozen power lines.

Winds will decrease on Saturday, while sunlight will increase.

If you can make it through Friday night and Saturday, it will be clear. Temperatures will return to above-average on Sunday, with much of Minnesota reaching 60, and some near 70, on Tuesday.

