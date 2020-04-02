Minnesota Coronavirus: "We Help Each Other,quot;: Donations to Obtain Crucial Protective Equipment for First Responders – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Agencies that are used to supporting the community are now asking for help.

Chisago County Emergency Management held a donation on Wednesday for people to leave PPE or personal protective equipment. It is for first responders.

The volunteer fire department in Center City is ready to answer community calls. And there are eight departments like them in Chisago County. They, along with law enforcement, are on the front line, interacting with callers when we are supposed to be socially detached. Scott Sellman is the county's director of emergency management.

"These are the people, if you call 911 and you meet the criteria, they will come in and they are going to treat you at your home, determine if you are going to be transported or not," Sellman said.

They desperately need PPE. There is a shortage across the country and they don't know when their orders will arrive. So Chisago County Emergency Management reached out to the community to ask them to donate what they have at home.

"What we are trying to do is get them enough to survive for a week or a month with the supplies we are receiving now so they can respond and do their job," Sellman said.

What they need most is hand sanitizer and hard-to-get N95 respirators. Thanks to community donations, they have supplies for three or four days. That includes gowns and rubber gloves.

Jim Marxer is the assistant volunteer fire chief for Center City. He says they have devised a plan of last resort.

"It's kind of baffling. We have the ability, you know, to switch our engagement team. We have a cleaning medium that we need if we need it," said Marxer. "We have our masks that we use with our air packs. We have kits of filters for those. "

They are grateful people who live in the county and count on them willing to do their part when it matters most.

"Everything is part of the community. We help each other. We help them and there are times when we need their help," said Marxer.

They plan to maintain another delivery unit. They will post the information on the Chisago County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

If you have a donation, you can also contact Sellman at 651-775-9973 or email him at [email protected]