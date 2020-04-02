Minnesota coronavirus: Starkey Hearing Technologies leaves 10% of global workforce void – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Starkey Hearing Technologies announced Thursday that it is suspending 10% of its global workforce as economies around the world come to a halt in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the company's website, Starkey employs more than 6,000 people and operates in more than 100 counties.

In a statement, Brandon Sawalich, president of the Eden Prairie-based hearing aid producer, says the company will continue to provide health benefits to the hundreds of affected employees.

"This is a difficult time for everyone, but I am confident that we are making the right decisions to ensure that Starkey remains strong after this global crisis passes," Sawalich said. "We look forward to continuing to lead and innovate the hearing healthcare industry as we fulfill our mission to serve our clients better than anyone."

Sawalich added that he and the CEO of the company, Bill Austin, will not take their salaries, nor will other executives of the company.