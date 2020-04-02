Mill Valley stylists help customers stuck at home with DIY coloring kits – Up News Info San Francisco

MILL VALLEY (KPIX 5) – The shelter-in-place order closed barbers and hair salons, which means that in no time, people will start to look a little different. Therefore, some stylists are helping their clients who want to become DIY.

With salons closed, it looks like that haircut or coloring will have to wait. But with the advent of video conferencing, we still have to be seen, and for some that is heartbreaking thinking.

"They have, like, Chia Pet's hair," said Edward Goldstein of Mill Valley. “And I feel bad for them, but it's kind of funny to think, wow, what will they be like? And I will know if they did something, it is impossible not to do it. "

Goldstein and Jason Murray own and operate Edward's Salon in Mill Valley, or did so until the shelter order closed them, sending their stylists home without work. But the two business partners are busy creating custom home coloring kits for their individual customers.

"Welcome to how to look your best during the Zombie Apocalypse!" Goldstein says in a DIY YouTube video where he demonstrates how to apply the dye to his wife's hair.

But what if your hair starts to look a little hairy? There are other videos online that try to teach you how to cut your hair, but Edward's boys don't recommend that people give it a try. Murray has 20 years of experience and still has a hard time doing it.

"Normally I can do one side pretty easy and then I get to the other side and the next thing I know it's going a little bit higher. And then I go a little bit higher up on the other side," he said. "I wouldn't suggest trying this at home, but if you do, you have plenty of time for us to fix it! "

And while all of this may seem trivial, to some, racing could be in the balance. In our competitive society, gray hair is seen by many as a weakness and there is genuine pressure to maintain a youthful appearance.

"Young people have taken over the tech world, so if you're an older gentleman, you're probably behind the 8-ball already," Murray said. "It doesn't matter how skilled you are, sometimes."

The coronavirus has made us feel powerless in one way or another. And for some people, it's not easy to give up something that makes them feel good about themselves.

Salon owners are giving 70 percent of what they do in home kits to their inactive employees. And one client felt so sorry for the workers that she gave $ 5,000 to the salon shortly after it closed.