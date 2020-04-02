Miley Cyrus gets a case of the butterflies while Cody Simpson reads a poem

Cody Simpson know the way to the bride Miley Cyrus& # 39; heart.

The Australian singer stirred Miley's heart, and everyone else was on the lookout for that, when she read a poem from her poem book. Prince neptune, which is available for purchase on Tuesday, April 7.

Before Cody read her poem, Miley had Lili Reinhart read part of his work from his book Swimming classes, something that made her uncomfortable. "I got weird because I'm not good with porridge," explains the singer.

However, she wanted her lover to share the poem he wrote about her. Then, without further ado, he read: "In the old night, she flies once more to her home in the stars. I try to chase her there, but I fall short because I can't breathe so high in the radiant skies where she stays. he can only admire her from below, humble poet, with starry eyes, with the desire for what is most beautiful. And she is the most beautiful. All the others … "