Miley Cyrus gets a case of the butterflies while Cody Simpson reads a poem

Cody Simpson know the way to the bride Miley Cyrus& # 39; heart.
The Australian singer stirred Miley's heart, and everyone else was on the lookout for that, when she read a poem from her poem book. Prince neptune, which is available for purchase on Tuesday, April 7.
Before Cody read her poem, Miley had Lili Reinhart read part of his work from his book Swimming classes, something that made her uncomfortable. "I got weird because I'm not good with porridge," explains the singer.
However, she wanted her lover to share the poem he wrote about her. Then, without further ado, he read: "In the old night, she flies once more to her home in the stars. I try to chase her there, but I fall short because I can't breathe so high in the radiant skies where she stays. he can only admire her from below, humble poet, with starry eyes, with the desire for what is most beautiful. And she is the most beautiful. All the others … "
Cyrus interrupts to yell, "Baby!"
He continues, "sleeps in the winter woods, but she is the one who swims in the sun and does not burn."
As her reading session draws to a close, the "Malibu,quot; singer reveals that she is "scared,quot; by the fact that he calls her "the most beautiful."
They then begin to discuss how Miley cut Cody's hair because she was "mad,quot; about her own haircut. "I love you, you look so cute," he says cheerfully.
After exchanging more than a few 'I love you', they say goodbye, but Cody ends his talk first. She jokes, "He's the only one who hung up on me first. That's why I like this guy. You know? That's what I need."
In addition to Cody's fascinating poem, they sang a cover of "True Love Will Find You In The End,quot; by Stream.
And unfortunately, tomorrow will be Miley's season finale for her impromptu talk show. Bright-minded. By the end, she's going out with a bang and interviewing Selena Gomez, Elton John, Jimmy FallonY Kerry Washington. So be sure to tune in when you go live to Instagram at 11:30 a.m. PST!
