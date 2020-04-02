Miles Harrison & # 39; s Rugby Fantasy Land: The 10s – Barry John vs Carlos Spencer | Rugby Union News





Miles Harrison's first showdown in Rugby Fantasy Land comes mid-flight

Tune into the first installment of Miles Harrison's rugby fantasy land. A XV of Golden Oldies in the pre-1994 era before Sky Sports began covering rugby, versus a XV of & # 39; Young Ones & # 39; Miles was commenting on. First, it's the flight halves …

These are teams with players who lift your spirits, some who take you out of your seat. This could be due to his talent, abilities, and speed, or due to his power, strength, and physical presence.

These fantasy teams do not claim to have the best players in their positions, although in all cases they are inevitably great players, the selection is to make sure that these teams play the most incredibly entertaining rugby the selector could dream of.

First, our respective game makers, the flying halves: the prodigiously talented Welshman Barry John, who represented Wales and the British and Lions between 1966 and 1972, winning a series of Triple Crown, Championship, Grand Slam and Test in New Zealand before retiring alone 27)

And in front of him is former All Black Carlos Spencer, who performed for New Zealand between 1995 and 2004, and traveled the world at the club level, constantly amazing with his supreme skill levels.

I hope you have a great trip to Fantasy Land and that, at least for a moment or two, it distracts you from what is happening in the world right now. Stay safe and healthy, Miles.

The Golden Oldie: Barry John

10. John – I remember a pair of Barry John style boots almost as much as the player himself. When you start wanting to replicate your heroes kit, then you know that you are totally in love. He was a ridiculously good player, one who had to be seen to be believed.

When years later I worked with Barry on my first live Five Nations commentary for the BBC, I think he was in my rugby fantasy land. Yes, again, this choice could have been another one very easily and I'm thinking of Phil Bennett here. Imagine having two as good as that in a row.

What a joy to comment on the pair of them must have been. The brilliant Wallaby, Mark Ella, was the one in my mind that pushed the great Welsh couple closer.

The young man: Carlos Spencer

10. Spencer – Don't get me wrong, I can understand why New Zealand largely went with Andrew Merhtens, boy Merhts could play. Then Dan Carter appeared and the & # 39; 10 & # 39; they are not better than that. Beauden Barrett has been wonderful to watch lately and has been incredibly versatile. But, in Carlos Spencer, we are talking about pure box office unadulterated.

Yes, your adventure would cause some things to be & # 39; wrong & # 39 ;, but the goal of this fantasy game is to try, try and try again, to produce the gems we will never forget. Spencer had more than her fair share of those. Jonathan Davies was in the post-rugby league when I could call him and what great talent he had in both codes. Stephen Larkham was also a rare and surprising talent.

Also, if I can, an honorable mention to Paul Turner, not with the best international pedigree of others, but, on his game days at the club, he produced magic similar to Spencer and was a player that I loved to see prove his tricks. But, it's King Charles for the game at Fantasy Land.

Selection is by its very nature a very personal choice and, along with that thought, is the fact that you cannot look back over the years and not lose some. This is where you come in. I want your picks and to tell me who I might have missed and exactly why you made your choices. @skysportsmiles

Tell me the stories that make your choices so special to you. The possibilities are endless, so let your imagination run wild. But, remember, when making your selections for this match, the selected players must make their hearts sing.

Once both teams are selected, including the & # 39; super sub & # 39 ;, we will select the main coaches. Then, we will select the place, the referee and a memorable kit for the teams to 'run out'.