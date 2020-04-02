Miilwaukee Bucks plans to return to action this season, says Mike Budenholzer | NBA News

The Milwaukee Bucks and their head coach Mike Budenholzer plan to return to the court this season.

Waiting since he learned on March 11 through a team group chat that the regular season would be paused indefinitely, the Bucks hope the season doesn't end a month before the playoffs begin.

"We are operating and functioning and we have a mindset that we will play," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said during a conference call Wednesday.

"I think it's important for the players and for all of us to function that way, think that way, and it's out of our hands. Fortunately, (NBA Commissioner) Adam Silver and the league office will make the decisions. difficult and they will do what is best for everyone but I think it is certainly important that we operate and have the mindset that we will play again and we will be excited if that happens and when it happens. "

"A lot of people find it hard to believe, but we actually live and believe it every day," said Bucks general manager Jon Horst.

"We have focused on improving every day and literally focusing on improving every day, not thinking about championships or finals or opponents that we are going to play for weeks or months, but really thinking about how to improve every day. That has been a mantra and something we believe in and something that is rooted and built into the fabric of who we are. "

On the other side of the hiatus in the Western Conference is Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, who reiterated that "he has no idea,quot; or feels when or if basketball will return this season. He said that in a March 21 television interview in Dallas, contacts at the Center for Disease Control indicated a possible return to play in mid-May.

"I mean, all I know is that we are going to put security first and we are not going to risk it," Cuban said in & # 39; Get Up & # 39; from ESPN Morning program.

"We are not going to do anything that puts the health of our players, our fans, our staff, the entire organization at risk. So right now, I really have nothing new to say."

Bucks players are getting coordinated film work and can start doing group video sessions. The team is also doing individual workouts at home, but not all basketball activities are feasible for all players.

Budenholzer said he has indulged in some popular series on Netflix, such as & # 39; Ozark & ​​# 39 ;, but has otherwise vowed to study potential play-off opponents.

"As for basketball, I would say that we are finding ways to delve deeper into potential playoff opponents, perhaps not just in the first round, but in the Eastern Conference," Budenholzer said. "And right now we are in that place, with a little more emphasis on whether the season ended today, it is very, very close to Orlando and Brooklyn (as the seventh and eighth seed)."

