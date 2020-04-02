Men Watchmen ’,‘ Queen Sugar ’,‘ Patriot Act ’Among Winners – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML85560df465d3336ec4fdcd17d466827311% %MINIFYHTML85560df465d3336ec4fdcd17d466827312%

HBO and Netflix each have a couple of shows among which they receive the 13th Annual Television Academy Awards, which were announced today. The awards recognize six exceptional television shows that are impacting society through thoughtful, powerful and innovative storytelling, the Academy said.

The list includes special documentaries. In the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal USA (HBO) and 16 shots (Showtime), limited series Watchers (HBO) and Incredible (Netflix), drama series Queen Sugar (OWN) and comedy commentary show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix) Read more about them below.

The shows were due to be held at an award ceremony this month, but that was shelved indefinitely amid the coronavirus crisis.

"During this difficult time for our industry and our country, the honors of the Television Academy play an important role in recognizing contemporary programming that speaks to our humanity and unites us," said Maury McIntyre, president and chief operating officer of The academy. "We would like to thank our judges for their commitment and virtual engagement at this difficult time."

"During this difficult time for our industry and our country, the honors of the Television Academy play an important role in recognizing contemporary programming that speaks to our humanity and unites us," said Maury McIntyre, president and chief operating officer of The academy. "We would like to thank our judges for their commitment and virtual engagement at this difficult time."

Howard Meltzer, CSA, Governor of the Academy Casting Buddy Group, chaired this year's selection committee, with Jill Sanford, Governor of the Children's Programming Group, serving as Vice President.

"Now more than ever, television remains one of the most powerful means of reaching and touching people," said Sanford. "We applaud those brave visionaries who choose to tell challenging and motivating stories."

Here are details on the six winners of the 13th Television Academy Awards:

16 shots

Showtime Documentary Films presents, in association with Topic, Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project

16 shots It is the quixotic story of a small group of activists, journalists and lawyers who fought to reveal the truth behind the Laquan McDonald police murder in Chicago. The documentary features a forensic examination of a shooting, the anatomy of a cover-up, and a portrait of the social / political machine that makes black lives disappear. Despite all possibilities, this group of activists fought to secure the release of the video of the Laquan shooting, catalyzing a series of devastating moments that culminated in the trial of the officer responsible for the Laquan murder. (SHOW TIME)

In the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal USA

Sidewinder Films II and HBO Documentary Films

For more than two decades, Dr. Larry Nassar was the osteopathic physician for the US Women's Olympic Gymnastics Team. USA, as well as a doctor at Michigan State University. During that time, he sexually abused hundreds of athletes. Offering insights that go beyond sensational headlines, this documentary reveals a dangerous system that prioritizes winning over everything else, including protecting young athletes. Through interviews with dozens of survivors, as well as coaches, lawyers, journalists, and Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, the film exposes an environment in which young women spent their youth vying for victory on a world stage, juxtaposed against a culture where the abuse was hidden, and lives were forever damaged. (HBO)

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Art and industry for Netflix

Every week, the Hasan Minhaj comic brings its unique comic voice and storytelling ability to investigate broader social and political trends that shape our fragmented world. This comedy commentary series has explored obesity, retirement, immigration, world news, mental health, and politics in depth and sincerity. Following a presentation on student loans, Minhaj was asked to testify before Congress on behalf of borrowers, demonstrating that informed political satire can sometimes be the necessary catalyst for change. (Netflix)

Queen Sugar

Harpo Films and Array Filmworks in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television

This contemporary drama series by Ava DuVernay is more than entertainment. Addresses issues of race relations, mass incarceration, sexual assault, and post-traumatic triggers. Through its fully realized and multidimensional representation of an African American family, this racially progressive show addresses universal issues of culture, class, and gender, while highlighting the specific concerns of the African American community. (OWN: Red Oprah Winfrey)

Incredible

CBS Television Studios for Netflix

Inspired by the Marshall Project and ProPublica Pulitzer Prize winning article "An Incredible Rape Story", this limited series confronts sexual assault and trauma victim management, treating the difficult issue with respect and empathy for victims. The compelling drama, based on the true story of a woman accused of lying about being raped and the two detectives, hundreds of miles away, who refused to abandon their search for a possible serial rapist, prompts a broader conversation about the … frequent mishandling of rape cases and rape victims and how individual and collective biases can shape and deflect an investigation. (Netflix)

Watchers

HBO in association with White Rabbit, Paramount, Warner Bros. Television and DC Entertainment

Set in an alternate universe where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, Watchers She embraces nostalgia for the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name as she tries to break new ground on her own. Watchers It goes beyond its basic plot to highlight the most widespread anxiety in the United States, the fear of imminent cultural destruction at the hands of others, and the problem that most directly addresses an evil at the heart of our country's history. That evil is racism. (HBO)