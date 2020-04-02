Megan Thee Stallion is addressing those Cardi B fight rumors!

%MINIFYHTMLcbadc31eaa4487d6026c6425b03fb07111% %MINIFYHTMLcbadc31eaa4487d6026c6425b03fb07112%

Are they fighting or not? Amid the rumors that Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B have meat, the first performer is finally opening up about the kind of relationship they really do have!

After all, it all started with Megan supposedly discrediting Cardi, or at least that's what fans accused her of, so it makes sense that she's setting the record right now.

%MINIFYHTMLcbadc31eaa4487d6026c6425b03fb07113% %MINIFYHTMLcbadc31eaa4487d6026c6425b03fb07114%

Megan turned to her Twitter account to emphasize that there is no drama between her and Cardi B, despite what some may think.

%MINIFYHTMLcbadc31eaa4487d6026c6425b03fb07115% %MINIFYHTMLcbadc31eaa4487d6026c6425b03fb07116%

As for what caused the speculation, it was the fact that some fans accused Megan of allegedly receiving negative comments about the other woman.

Seeing that, hawk-eyed users really thought they had discovered the latest fight on the hip hop scene.

But, as mentioned earlier, Megan denied everything on her Twitter, writing that ‘I didn't like any stupid comments like this. I don't even upload my own shit to my YouTube, my tag does. "

And that was not all! The celebrity also made sure to mention that she is not a fan of the drama.

‘I DO NOT HAVE A PROBLEM WITH ANYONE. I don't like drama. I don't shoot down other women. Stop trying to start the fake meat. "

In case you're unfamiliar with the beef rumors, they started with some people online accusing Megan of liking some comments casting shadow on Cardi in her YouTube comment section.

Megan's fan comments say: "She exceeded Cardi."

But in the end, it looks like Megan is blaming her record label for everything that could have happened on her YouTube account, as she apparently doesn't run it.

This isn't even the first time you've had a problem with the tag: 1501 certified entertainment!

Ad %MINIFYHTMLcbadc31eaa4487d6026c6425b03fb07131% %MINIFYHTMLcbadc31eaa4487d6026c6425b03fb07131%

Earlier this year, Megan even sued them for preventing her from releasing new music.



Post views:

0 0