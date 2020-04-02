Megan Thee Stallion denies that she likes posts that tear Cardi B apart

Megan Thee Stallion denies that she liked the comments on her YouTube videos of fans criticizing Cardi B.

After someone posted screenshots of Megan who supposedly liked the comments, she tweeted, "I didn't like any stupid comments like this. I didn't even upload my own shit to my YouTube, my tag does. I HAVE NO PROBLEM WITH ANYONE." "I don't like drama. I don't shoot down other females, stop trying to start fake meat."

Thee Stallion has always tried to get along with rappers, but tension between the two and allegations of veiled punches have been reported; if there is, no one is willing to admit it publicly.

Supposedly, one of Meg's comments says, "So I guess all women will be leaving Cardi B in 2019," plus another saying that Meg outclassed Cardi.

Meg may be the most talked about rapper in 2019, but she hasn't yet reflected her success on social media in record sales.