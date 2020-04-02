Megan Thee Stallion denies that she likes posts that tear Cardi B apart

Megan Thee Stallion denies that she liked the comments on her YouTube videos of fans criticizing Cardi B.

After someone posted screenshots of Megan who supposedly liked the comments, she tweeted, "I didn't like any stupid comments like this. I didn't even upload my own shit to my YouTube, my tag does. I HAVE NO PROBLEM WITH ANYONE." "I don't like drama. I don't shoot down other females, stop trying to start fake meat."

