Megan Thee Stallion closes feud rumors with Cardi B

WENN

The hitmaker of & # 39; Hot Girl Summer & # 39; He denies that he is fighting the raptor & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39 ;, claiming that he never liked a comment that seemed to deter the Bronx woman.

Up News Info

Megan Thee Stallion he wants his life to be drama-free. Unlike many other hip-hop stars who have been fighting each other, the 28-year-old is not at odds with her fellow rapper and has made this clear when people on the Internet have been spreading the story of her struggle with Cardi B.

It all started when someone noticed that Megan seemed to like a comment left on her YouTube account about Cardi. "He earned my respect … paying tribute to the GOAT means a lot. Pac would be proud. He exceeded Cardi, HANDS DOWN," said the comment.

A fan took a screenshot of Megan's comment and her supposed approval. Sharing it on Twitter, said fan subtitled it: "It is officially confirmed. Megan Thee Stallion does NOT fuck with Cardi B." The "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker later got a backlash, possibly from Cardi fans, for his alleged rejection in the raptor "I Like It."

But before it got wilder and caused a misunderstanding, Megan has shut down rumors of disputes. Denying that he ever liked the comment, he wrote on Twitter: "I didn't like any stupid comment like this."

"I don't even upload my own shit to my YouTube, my tag does," he said. In telling her fans to stop stirring up the drama between herself and other female artists, she added, "I DO NOT HAVE A PROBLEM WITH ANYONE. I don't like the drama. I don't take down other women to stop trying fake meat."

While denying rumors of a dispute with Cardi, Megan was recently involved in a legal battle with her 1501 Entertainment label while trying to renegotiate a new contract after her new management team at Roc Nation showed her how unfair her record deal was. It culminated with his ban on releasing his new album "Suga". She, however, finally got a win and the judge allowed her to release her album earlier this month.