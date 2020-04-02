McDonald’s, Chipotle offering free food to healthcare workers, first responders – Up News Info Los Angeles

– McDonald's restaurants throughout Southern California also want to thank healthcare workers and first responders by offering free breakfast.

Starting Thursday, health workers, police officers, and firefighters with valid ID or uniforms can get free coffee and an Egg McMuffin until 10:30 a.m. at participating McDonald's in Los Angeles counties. Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and Imperial.

McDonald’s is the latest in a growing number of restaurant chains offering their thanks to the front line in the battle against the coronavirus in the form of free food and coffee. Chipotle is also giving away 100,000 burritos between April 6-10.

Starbucks is also offering free large coffee to first responders and healthcare workers until May 3, while Krispy Kreme is giving a dozen donuts to healthcare workers every Monday through National Week of Nurses on May 11.