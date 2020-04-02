McDonald's begins implementing new coronavirus safety measures for employees: plans to take worker temperatures at the start of each shift

Roommates, while most franchises are closing their doors, one of the largest fast food chains on the planet still has its employees reporting to work. McDonalds has announced that its locations will take additional precautions for its employees.

According to Fox News, McDonald's new security measures aim to ensure that employees are in good health at the start of each shift. The network has just announced that at the start of a shift, employees will be asked a series of questions associated with COVID-19.

Reportedly, employees will be asked if they have been diagnosed with or have any symptoms associated with the coronavirus, if they have been in close contact with anyone infected with the virus in the past two weeks, and if they have been advised to contact quarantine by themselves. A medical professional.

If employees answer "yes,quot; to any of the questions, the new policies will require that they be sent home and they will not be allowed to return to work until they have been authorized by a medical professional.

It has also been confirmed that the fast food chain is looking to launch temperature controls for employees as an additional wellness control policy.

"We have secured the thermometers and are now in the process of quickly making them available to all of our restaurants," said David Tovar, vice president of communications for the United States at McDonald’s.

Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, says health checks are “additional precautionary measures” to protect employees and customers during the pandemic.

"Implementing these additional precautions is another way that employees can feel good about where they work, and customers can trust that healthy items on the McDonald's menu are being prepared by healthy members of the McDonald's team. crew, "he said in a statement. "This is one of the many ways McDonald’s is doing its part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 at this critical time."

McDonald’s is also offering employees who contract the virus two weeks of paid vacation through Families First’s First Coronavirus Response Act.