Max Verstappen has a title increase if F1 2020 is shorter, says Nico Rosberg

The first eight F1 2020 races have been canceled or postponed





Former world champion Nico Rosberg tells Sky Sports News that a shorter F1 season could increase Max Verstappen's championship chances

Max Verstappen would have a better chance of defeating Lewis Hamilton for the F1 title if the 2020 season is shorter, Nico Rosberg believes.

The sport prepared for an epic Hamilton vs. Verstappen battle this season, the six-time champion against the rising star, but the first eight races were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving 14 Grand Prixes, many of which in doubt. , in the current calendar.

F1 is hoping to fit the postponed races to host a "15-18,quot; career championship, and Rosberg, who beat Hamilton to the title before retiring in 2016, says fewer races could play in the hands of Verstappen and Red Bull as they try to finish. Mercedes' six-year streak streak.

"It increases the chances that there will be a surprise champion if there are fewer races because, of course, luck plays a bigger role," said Rosberg. Sky Sports News.

"I always thought Red Bull and Max Verstappen were really going to be on the hunt this year and they could really annoy Mercedes in a big way and give them a shot for their money."

"If there was a shorter season, maybe his chances would be even greater."

The first race of the season is currently declared as the June Canadian GP.

F1 is considering several different ideas if they need to significantly reshape their schedule, such as extending the season until next January, holding consecutive races, and organizing two races the same weekend.

Silverstone Circuits Managing Director Stuart Pringle speaks in depth with Craig Slater about the latest updates on the British GP, whether Silverstone could run one or more races later in the summer and how they are helping in the fight against the coronavirus.

Rosberg urged the sport to "get creative,quot; and supported the two-race event perspective, although it would present many challenges for the teams.

"It is completely different," he explained. "You made plans for the season and suddenly you have two races per weekend, that would change everything: the way you use the engines, everything is different."

"It is very, very complicated and you certainly would also need a unanimous agreement between all the teams to make such a big change. But I think that is definitely possible, because everyone is open-minded and everyone wants to show fans a great season.

"I think we could see some really nice ones coming together now and them coming up with an unusual idea to make it a great show, though."