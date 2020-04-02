Maverick & # 39; is rejected in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML9e724b6917822bbcd291e3802332520a11% %MINIFYHTML9e724b6917822bbcd291e3802332520a12%

Paramount pictures

The highly anticipated sequel to the classic Tom Cruise movie is no longer slated to hit theaters across the country in the summer as the world is focusing on the covid-19 crisis.

Up News Info –

Tom Cruiseis highly anticipated "Top Gun"The sequel has become the latest victim of the coronavirus crisis.

Paramount bosses have announced "Top Gun: Maverick"It will no longer hit movie screens this summer of 2020, as planned. Instead, they are making the film a Christmas present for fans.

The film will now hit theaters on December 23, 2020.

Joins a list of rescheduled blockbuster releases, including "No time to die","Black widow","Wonder Woman 1984","Mulan"Y"A quiet place II", which will now open on September 4, 2020.

A continuation of the 1986 hit, "Top Gun: Maverick" also stars Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Jon HammY Val Kilmer.