Martha Stewart discusses the steps to make a perfect Martini

Martha Stewart It has the perfect martini recipe.

Lifestyle guru joined Seth Meyers from his farm for the Wednesday episode of Late night with Seth Meyers and I gave a tutorial on how to make the "perfect Martha martini,quot;.

%MINIFYHTMLb09b3ca6de2baa75bd18b136924dc02b13% %MINIFYHTMLb09b3ca6de2baa75bd18b136924dc02b14%

Before diving into the recipe, Martha took the opportunity to prank April Fool & # 39; s Seth by pretending to cut her finger while preparing her for the demo. After showing the nightly host a fake bloody towel and assuring him that it was sewn using his own Martha Stewart emergency medical first aid kit, Martha cleaned herself up and took a moment to urge viewers to be safe in the kitchen as they drifted apart. .

%MINIFYHTMLb09b3ca6de2baa75bd18b136924dc02b15% %MINIFYHTMLb09b3ca6de2baa75bd18b136924dc02b16%

With her joke and PSA out of the way, the Martha and SnoopPotluck dinner party Star started things off by pouring ¼ cup of vermouth into her martini shaker. Honoring her Polish roots, she then added 4 cups of Belvedere vodka and ice cubes and proceeded to stir her mixture. "Wait until the entire stirrer turns cloudy with a cold film," he said. "It's so cold that my hand hurts!"