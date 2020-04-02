Martha Stewart discusses the steps to make a perfect Martini

Martha Stewart It has the perfect martini recipe.
Lifestyle guru joined Seth Meyers from his farm for the Wednesday episode of Late night with Seth Meyers and I gave a tutorial on how to make the "perfect Martha martini,quot;.
Before diving into the recipe, Martha took the opportunity to prank April Fool & # 39; s Seth by pretending to cut her finger while preparing her for the demo. After showing the nightly host a fake bloody towel and assuring him that it was sewn using his own Martha Stewart emergency medical first aid kit, Martha cleaned herself up and took a moment to urge viewers to be safe in the kitchen as they drifted apart. .
With her joke and PSA out of the way, the Martha and SnoopPotluck dinner party Star started things off by pouring ¼ cup of vermouth into her martini shaker. Honoring her Polish roots, she then added 4 cups of Belvedere vodka and ice cubes and proceeded to stir her mixture. "Wait until the entire stirrer turns cloudy with a cold film," he said. "It's so cold that my hand hurts!"
When it comes to garnishing the perfect martha martini, Martha used a lemon zest to add flavor and flavor to her drink. After straining her martini into a cold glass, she explained, "Rotate the lemon peel as well on the surface and a little bit of that oil from the skin goes directly to the martini," she recommended. "And if you want to prolong … the drink, just add one ice cube and another. I can really breastfeed a martini for quite a long time. But, on this old day …"
While Martha was preparing her martini, Seth brought himself a drink. "I just have a little whiskey, I'm going to pour it into a glass of water and watch," he said. Holding his two glasses up, Seth made a toast, "Well, this is for America's martinis and nurses."
Before closing the session, Martha treated Seth with another drink recipe. This time, she showed the Saturday night live but her version of an Aperol spritz using the Saint Germain liqueur that she flavored with rhubarbs from her garden.
"Look at these precious things," he said as he held up his brew. "I put rhubarb stalks about five days ago in anticipation of confinement at home and it gave Saint Germain this beautiful pink color. And this on ice … so instead of Aperol spritzes, this is my new version. It's a little less strong. " To finish the drink, Martha added a splash of mineral water, which she, of course, made herself.
Watch Martha guide Seth through the perfect martini recipe in the video above!
