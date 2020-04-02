Mariska Hargitay wishes Christopher Meloni "Happy Birthday" and says "Welcome Home" – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLeaccc0f47a5961c9dfc97040183fa90711% %MINIFYHTMLeaccc0f47a5961c9dfc97040183fa90712%

Law and order: SVUIs s Mariska Hargitay visited Instagram on Wednesday to wish her former co-star Christopher Meloni "Happy Birthday" and also say "Welcome home." Of course, Hargitay is referring to the news, reported exclusively by Deadline earlier this week, that Meloni will be heading a Dick Wolf. SVU cleave.

"Happy birthday @chris_meloni Congratulations and welcome home Elliot Stabler # It & # 39; sBeenAWhile #MissedYou #ElliotStabler" wrote Hargitay.

Meloni will repeat his Law and order: SVU role as Elliot Stabler in the spin-off revolving around the New York Police organized crime unit directed by the character of Meloni.

I like it Law and order: SVU, Led by Hargitay as Olivia Benson, the new drama is set in New York, allowing for possible seamless crossovers with SVU and for Benson-Stabler meetings.

Hargitay and Meloni were one of the most popular duets on television for over a decade. Meloni was the male lead in front of Hargitay for SVU ‘The first 12 seasons, with its partner characters and best friends.