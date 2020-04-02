Marin Health Officials Report New Death, 10 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL (Up News Info SF) – The number of deaths from coronavirus in Marin County has risen to five and the total number of confirmed cases among county residents has risen to 108, health officials announced Thursday.

No details were released about the latest victim of the virus in terms of age, sex, and how they may have been exposed to the disease. Fifteen patients remained hospitalized in the county, while a total of 774 local residents were tested for the virus.

The death toll in the 10-county San Francisco Bay Area was 70 early Thursday.

The increasing number of positive tests was as much the result of many new test sites as it was about the spread within the county. State leaders and health officials say they are now increasingly focused on a different metric. They are using the number of people who come to the hospital.

On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom opened his press conference by updating the number of COVID-19 patients seen in ICU units across the state. He said 774 people in California were in beds in the ICU, an increase of 16.4 percent from Tuesday.

Marin officials did to reveal how many of his 15 patients were being treated in an ICU unit.

Why do I start with number 774? Because that's the number I wake up to and I'm most focused on in the state of California, "Newsom said.

He added that just over 40 percent of patients who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 to date in the state have had to be transferred to the ICU.

"Those numbers represent our most pressing need in terms of keeping people alive and keeping them healthy and safe in the state of California," Newsom said. "It is important that we prepare for an increase in the number of hospitalizations and the number of patients in the ICU."

Newsom said the number of patients in beds in the ICU represents "about a quadruple,quot; compared to data the state compiled six days ago. The governor also said that the number of patients who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 (1,855 as of Wednesday) has tripled in the past six days.